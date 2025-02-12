RCMP identify Saskatchewan First Nation quadruple homicide victims ‘injured by firearm’

Regina Leader-Post Staff

Saskatchewan RCMP have released the names of the four people killed on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation last week.

A police release issued Tuesday morning identified Tracey Hotomani, 34, of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation; Sheldon Quewezance, 44, of Zagime Anishinabek, Shauna Fay, 47, of Indian Head; and Terry Jack, 51, of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation as victims of homicides that took place on the First Nation, located about 100 kilometres east of Regina, on Feb. 4.

The provincial coroner, in collaboration with the police and victims’ families, agreed to share the names “to further the ongoing police investigation into their deaths,” said RCMP in the release.

Police revealed Tuesday that the homicide victims “were injured by firearm” and that one week later, no arrests have been made in relation to their deaths.

The Saskatchewan RCMP and victim services continue to be in touch with the families.

“We share our condolences with the families and community members impacted by this tragedy,” police said in the release, noting the families have requested privacy.

“We are actively investigating this tragedy to piece together the details of what happened — this takes time. We must be mindful that releasing more specific details could impact the overall investigation,” Saskatchewan RCMP Insp. Ashley St. Germaine said in a statement.

“I reiterate: if you have information to share about this investigation, please speak directly with the police so it can be examined thoroughly. Rumours can spread quickly. Please remember the loss the victim’s loved ones have experienced. Misinformation can impact an investigation by rerouting investigators in false directions. Investigations must follow evidence and our investigators are trained to do just that.”

Officers have canvassed the neighbourhood on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, RCMP said, and as part of the ongoing investigation, police are speaking with individuals who may have information and analyzing evidence.

Police called to investigate suspicious deaths

On Feb. 4, RCMP said officers with the File Hills Police Service were called to a home on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation to investigate four suspicious deaths. Police did not provide details about a possible suspect but said they believed the home was targeted.

Four hours later, RCMP said they received reports about a man pointing a gun at people on Zagime Anishinabek, formerly known as the Sakimay First Nation, which is approximately 100 kilometres further east of Carry the Kettle.

The man identified as a suspect in that incident — Keagan Panipekeesick, 29 — was arrested hours after that in Regina by local police.

He is charged with one count of pointing a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

“At this time, investigators are examining into whether the firearm-pointing incident and the homicides are connected,” RCMP said last week. “We are unable to confirm a link at this time.”

When asked if it was possible that whoever is responsible for the homicides is still at large, St. Germaine said: “At this point in time, we don’t have information to confirm that they’re still at large.”

Tuesday, RCMP said the investigation into the incident on Zagime Anishinabek is also ongoing.

Panipekeesick made a brief appearance in Regina provincial court Tuesday morning, appearing by video from custody.

Legal Aid Saskatchewan lawyer Tony Orlowski told Judge Marylynne Beaton that a lawyer from the organization’s rural office would be taking over the file.

“I didn’t get any information on your charges until yesterday,” Orlowski told Panipekeesick.

He added that he’d passed all the information he’d received on Panipekeesick’s charges to the lawyer from the rural office, who’d asked that the accused man appear Feb 12. in Broadview provincial court.

The judge granted that adjournment, telling Panipekeesick he would appear remotely Wednesday morning in Broadview.

— with files from Brandon Harder