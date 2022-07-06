RCMP find emergency alert suspect hiding in vehicle in La Ronge, 1 suspect still at large

La Ronge RCMP have arrested one man wanted in connection with a firearms incident that led to an emergency alert in the community and surrounding area, but one person still remains at large.

Officers arrested Allan Sanderson, 36, at a business on Hwy 2 in La Ronge on Tuesday. Sanderson was found hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a vehicle at around 12:45 p.m. Officers also seized an illegally-modified and loaded firearm during a search of the vehicle.

“La Ronge RCMP is very grateful for all the assistance from the community we’ve received—from following police direction during the incident on June 19, to passing along information that has helped progress the investigation,” La Ronge RCMP Sgt. Brent Nicol said in a media release. “Our community is safer when we have this productive, collaborative relationship between residents and police.”

Sanderson faces multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm. Officers first issued an arrest warrant on June 20 for his arrest. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in La Ronge. None of the charges have been proven.

Terrance Daigneault will also make a court appearances on July 7 for his alleged role in the incident. Daigneault faces 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

Daigneault was arrested on June 22 along with Nikeyta Bradfield. Bradfield is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Aug. 28. She faces three charges, including attempted murder with a firearm.

Celine Charles — photo submitted by the Saskatchewan RCMP.

RCMP continue to search for 22-year-old Celine Charles, who faces one charge in relation to the incident. Charles is described as 5’4” and 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She ahs a rose tattoo on her left hand, a heart and flame tattoo on her left arm, and “Charles” tattooed on her chest.

Anyone with information about Charles’ whereabouts is asked to call their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.