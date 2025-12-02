RCMP encourage extra vigilance about scams this holiday season

Brenda Sawatzky

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Niverville Citizen

Gift-giving season is upon us and the internet is ablaze with unique gift ideas to entice every shopper. Add to that the ease and convenience of online shopping and it becomes a preferred option for many.

With that in mind, the Manitoba RCMP want to remind everyone to demonstrate an increased level of vigilance at this time of year.

“Most Manitobans look forward to the holiday season, with many shopping online to find the perfect gift for loved ones,” says Staff Sergeant Kevin Cavanagh of Manitoba RCMP’s cyber and financial crime unit. “Unfortunately, there are criminals lurking online who are using increasingly sophisticated methods to take advantage of that good will and steal people’s money and personal information.”

Some online scams are fairly easy to recognize these days. They might include phishing texts to your cellphone that claim your package has been delayed or that payment verification is required.

But all this online shopping buzz makes it worthwhile for scammers to beef up their arsenal through the creation of even more sophisticated scams.

The RCMP are asking the public to be aware of ads on social media that take you to fake websites. Generally, these ads look incredibly legitimate as they mimic known retailers, travel agencies, or even charities, making it hard to be certain.

Instead of accessing the merchandiser’s site via the ad, run your own search for their website through a reliable search engine.

Next to vigilance, knowledge is key. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre recommends other things you should pay attention to.

Firstly, watch for spelling errors in texts or on websites. Also, take note of ads that are posted by social media accounts that were just recently created.

If an ad comes to you by email, check the sender’s email address to verify that it seems legitimate.

When products are referenced as “the item,” this could be a red flag.

Practice extra caution when it comes to advertised blowout sales or greatly reduced pricing. The product you receive could be a counterfeit, if you get it at all.

Do your homework to discover the average market value for the product you’re looking for in order to recognize whether a deal is too good to be true.

Always check the merchandiser’s website for third-party customer reviews.

If purchasing from an individual seller, make sure to locate and verify their contact information on the website or social media page before buying. Pay for the item in person whenever possible.

Only use a payment method, such as a credit card, that provides fraud protection.

“If you or someone you know has been defrauded, report it to the RCMP or your local police service,” says an RCMP media release. “Your report can help identify links, catch criminals, and prevent further frauds.”

Making a report to the National Cybercrime and Fraud Reporting System also serves as a means for investigators across the country to be on the lookout for new crimes and criminals.

“We strongly encourage Manitobans to be educated about the dangers lurking online so they can be vigilant in protecting themselves.”