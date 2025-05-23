RCMP emphasize safe driving after police vehicles struck

Two Saskatchewan RCMP police vehicles have been damaged after being struck by impaired drivers in two separate incidents.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in either collision.

On May 19, Tisdale RCMP received a report of an erratic driver in Tisdale. An officer located the vehicle parked outside a business, turned on their emergency lights and pulled behind it. The vehicle reversed, striking the police vehicle. After investigation, the adult female driver was charged with impaired driving.

Late on May 21, a Swift Current City RCMP officer was conducting a curfew check at a residence in Swift Current. He watched as a vehicle – with no lights on – drove erratically then collided with the parked police vehicle. After investigation, the adult male driver was charged with impaired driving.

Both police vehicles were damaged. The Swift Current City RCMP vehicle is no longer driveable.

“I’ve been an RCMP officer for more than 48 years and this is a new one – two impaired drivers striking police vehicles in a matter of days,” says Supt. Grant St. Germaine, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services.

“What’s not new is my frustration that some people just aren’t getting the message: impaired driving is dangerous and can lead to tragic results. Until impaired driving is eradicated, we’ll continue to use every opportunity we have to remind drivers to never get behind the wheel while impaired, whether that’s by alcohol, drug or fatigue.”

He also points to recent Canada Road Safety Week enforcement, held from May 13 to 19 in various parts of the province. The safety initiative was a partnership between Saskatchewan RCMP and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, including municipal police agencies.

More than 6,600 vehicles were stopped during the initiative, resulting in 41 drivers charged with Criminal Code alcohol-related impaired driving offences and three drivers being charged with Criminal Code drug-related impaired driving offences.

Officers issued 59 roadside suspensions related to recent consumption of alcohol before driving and 67 roadside suspensions related to the recent consumption of drugs before driving.

“Thirty three people have already lost their lives on roads in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction this year. Not all of them are impaired driving-related but please – for your own safety and the safety of others on the road – make smart choices. If you are planning to consume alcohol or drugs, make plans for a safe ride home or stay put until you’re sober,” St. Germaine says. “Getting behind the wheel while impaired could be the worst – or last – mistake of your life.”