RCMP charge man with second-degree murder following infant’s death

Daily Herald Staff

The Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a Melfort man with one count of second-degree murder following the death of an infant in Dec. 2025.

On Dec. 24, Melfort RCMP received a report of an infant in medical distress at a residence in Melfort. Officers responded immediately and found EMS attending to an unresponsive infant under one year of age. EMS transported the infant to hospital. The infant died in hospital on Dec. 28.

RCMP investigators say the infant’s injuries were suspicious in nature. Saskatchewan RCMP’s Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) and Prince Albert Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) took over the investigation.

On Jan. 3, 2026, police arrested a 37-year-old man in Melfort. The Saskatchewan RCMP have charged him with one count of second-degree murder in relation to the death of the infant.

The name of the infant or the accused cannot be released in the event that a publication ban is ordered. The victim and the accused are known to each other. The Police is not providing additional details about the relationship.

The 37-year-old male made his first appearance in Melfort Provincial Court on Jan. 5.