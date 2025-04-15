RCMP charge man accused of assaulting police officers

Daily Herald Staff

RCMP officers have arrested a Weldon accused of assaulting police officers on Saturday

On April 12 just after midnight, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a disturbance outside of a business on Highway 2, north of Prince Albert.

Investigation say two men were involved in an altercation, then got into a vehicle and drove away. Officers found and stopped the vehicle on Highway 2. As a result of investigation, they detained the driver to determine if he was impaired.

While they were doing so, police say a passenger got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away.

Officer stopped him from doing so. Police say the man then exited the vehicle and began assaulting the officers and resisting arrest. The officers were not seriously injured. The RCMP say the man provided a false name to officers during their encounter with him.

Officers deployed a conducted energy device and the man was arrested.

The RCMP have charged 39-year-old Jonathon Mah from Weldon with three counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and one count of assaulting a peace officer with intent to prevent arrest.

He was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Prince Albert Police Service.

Mah made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday, April 14.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were also arrested on outstanding warrants from Prince Albert Police Service.

The driver of the vehicle was ticketed for driving while unauthorized, but released without charge.

The RCMP are still investigating the incident.