RCMP charge 4 individuals following series of searches to combat gang activity in

RCMP officers seized four illegal firearms and 94 grams of crack cocaine, and charged four suspects following a series of searches to combat gang activity in Pelican Narrows.

Officers from the RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Pelican Narrows detachment participated in the search. They also seized 13 grams of cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, two replica firearms, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The RCMP arrested 31 people during the operation, 27 of which were released without charge. Of the four facing prosecution, three are from Pelican Narrows, while the other is from Mississauga, Ont.

“These seizures and arrests are examples of how targeted enforcement can take dangerous drugs and weapons out of a community,” Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT) north region acting manager Sgt. Toby Martin said in a press release.

“By working together with RCMP officers from the Pelican Narrows Detachment and a specialized unit like the Critical Incident Response Team, the Prince Albert CRT helps make Pelican Narrows a safer place for those who call it home.”

Pelican Narrows is part of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN). Local leaders welcomed news of the search and seizure.

“On behalf of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation leadership, I commend the RCMP for their action and specialized enforcement in Pelican Narrows,” PBCN Coun. Olivia Custer said in a press release.

“The presence of dangerous drugs has had a devastating impact on the health and safety of our community. Our members have expressed their gratitude for this important step toward making our community safer, especially for our children and Elders. We remain committed to working together to ensure the well-being of our people.”

Officers executed search warrants at four residences in Pelican Narrows on Jan. 21 as part of ongoing drug and firearms trafficking investigations.

They arrested seven people while searching a residence on McKay Street. They also seized cocaine, more than $38,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun that police later confirmed to be stolen.

Six of the individuals arrested were released without charges. The seventh, 23-year-old Olaitan Iyanda Amooun of Mississauga, faces six charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of a weapon obtained in the commission of an offence.

Officers arrested 12 people while searching a residence on Wood Crescent. They also seized a small amount of methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, two replica firearms, and a bladed weapon.

Eleven of those individuals were released. The 12th, 35-year-old Leah Sewap of Pelican Narrows, faces two charges including once count of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers arrested another 12 people while searching a residence on Chachakew Place. They seized a rifle, a shotgun, and a zip gun, ammunition, a small amount of methamphetamine, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Ten of the individuals arrested were later released. The remaining two, 37-year-old Jocelyn Linklater and 18-year-old Kelvin McCallum, face multiple charges including one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of unsafe storage of a firearm. Both suspects are from Pelican Narrows.

All four suspects made their first court appearance on Jan. 22 in Pelican Narrows.