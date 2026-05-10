RCMP charge 25-year-old man with manslaughter following investigation into death of Turnor Lake woman

The RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man with manslaughter following a homicide investigation in Turnor Lake.

The RCMP arrested Darian Montgrand of Turnor Lake on May 8 following their investigation into the death of 21-year-old Shalayah Montgrand, also from Turnor Lake.

RCMP officers from Buffalo Narrows and La Loche arrived at the scene following a report of an injured woman at a residence in Turnor Lake. They arrived at the residence to find Shalayah Montgrand injured. The officers arrested Darian Montgrand outside.

EMS attended the scene and declared Shalayah deceased. The RCMP have notified her family and made victims services available to them.

Darian Montgrand is scheduled to appear by CCTV in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Monday, May 11.