RCMP charge 20-year-old Pelican Lake woman with manslaughter

A 24-year-old man is dead and a 20-year-old woman has been arrested following an investigation into a reported assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 where they found a man with serious injuries. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators have identified the man as 24-year-old Ryikis Bill from Pelican Lake. His family has been notified and victims services made available.

A woman was arrested at the scene. Investigators say the woman and the victim knew each other.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

As a result of their investigation, the RCMP have charged 20-year-old Zelda Bill from Pelican Lake First Nation with one count of manslaughter. She was remanded into custody and made her first court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Saskatchewan RCMP temporarily asked residents to avoid the area due to an increased police prescience in Pelican Lake.