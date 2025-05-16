RCMP charge 2 suspects with manslaughter following investigation into Pelican Lake man’s disappearance

The Saskatchewan RCMP have charged two men with manslaughter following an investigation into the disappearance of 30-year-old Kebo Bear.

Bear was last seen walking on Pelican Lake First Nation around Jan. 22, 2024. On Thursday, the RCMP announced that 35-year-old Theron Thomas and 30-year-old Ian Carter, both of Pelican Lake First Nation, had each been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Carter made his first court appearance in North Battleford on Wednesday while Thomas appeared on Thursday.

Bear has not yet been located.

“Kebo has been missing a long time and we want him to come home,” Bear’s family said in a statement. “We are asking anyone who might know anything about where he is or what happened to please call and say something.”

Since his disappearance, RCMP investigators have conducted ground and aerial searches, conducted dozens of interviews, and issued multiple please to the public for more information.

On Thursday, the RCMP shared his description again in hopes someone remembered seeing him.

“Someone out there knows where Kebo is or has information that will help us find him,” reads the RCMP press release. “Investigators are asking those individuals to come forward to bring his family answers.”

At the time of his disappearance, Bear was described as around 5’8 and 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair in a buzz cut. He has a tattoo of a bear paw on his left arm and a ring tattoo on one of his ring fingers. He has his ears and lip pierced, and was last seen wearing black pants, red shoes, a black hat, and a black leather winter jacket.

“Our family misses him every day,” Bear’s family said in their statement. “He has a mom and dad, brothers and sisters. Most importantly, he has children who don’t understand what happened and why their dad doesn’t come to see them anymore. Please call and say something if you know anything at all. Our family needs answers and closure. Please help us and Kebo have some rest.”

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP.