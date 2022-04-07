RCMP asking for public’s help in locating a missing man from One Arrow First Nations

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from a local Indigenous community.

25 year old Keesekoose Fidler was last seen on April 4th on One Arrow First Nations, SK.

Keesekoose is described as being 5’9” tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keesekoose Fidler is asked to contact Wakaw RCMP at 306-233-5810, 911 in an emergency, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.