RCMP ask public to report sightings of suspects involved in Oct. 17 robberies

Prince Albert RCMP have asked the public to immediately report sightings of two vehicles stolen on Oct. 17.

Police have described the vehicles as a red 2005 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck with Saskatchewan Licence Plate 529 OSO and a black 2013 Kia Sportage with Saskatchewan Licence Plate 803 MKY.

The suspects are described as three men and one woman. One of the men was wearing a red shirt and had many tattoos. Another man was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

Residents who see the vehicles or the suspects should not approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Officers say the first robbery occurred at around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 17. Police reported that two individuals were driving on Garden River Road near Hwy 45 northeast of Prince Albert when they stopped beside a vehicle that appeared to need assistance.

After stopping, a man threatened the individuals with a gun and stole their vehicle. No physical injuries were reported.

The Prince Albert Police Service then received a report of a robbery near Little Red River Park at around 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 17. Police say two individuals were threatened with a firearm and their vehicle was stolen.

One of the suspects then struck a vehicle within city limits and fled. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the two incidents are connected. They have asked the public to report all information about them.