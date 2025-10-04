RCMP arrested wanted man at Little Red River

Prince Albert RCMP have arrested a man wanted in relation to several charges whom they were seeking.

According to RCMP, 34-year-old Devin Naytowhow was arrested by the Prince Albert RCMP Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) in the community of Little Red River on Sept. 24.

On Sept 10 RCMP laid additional charges against Naytowhow.

On Aug.27 Prince Albert RCMP asked the public to report sightings and information on the whereabouts of Naytowhow.

Naytowhow was wanted on warrant by Prince Albert RCMP for charges including: two counts, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,one count, possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts, unauthorized possession of firearm and ammunition in motor vehicle and one count, flight from peace officer.

Naytowhow is now also charged in relation to an Aug. 21 investigation where Prince Albert RCMP responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon on Surgeon Lake First Nation. Charges were laid on September 4 including one count, robbery with a weapon and one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Oct. 6, 2025.

Prince Albert RCMP are still looking for the stolen black 2017 Hyundai Accent, with the Saskatchewan plate 278 NYU. If you see the car or know where it can be found, please call 310-RCMP.