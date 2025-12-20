RCMP arrested suspect facing multiple charges in Little Red River collision with pedestrian

Daily Herald

The man facing charges following a hit-and-run in the community of Little Red River has been arrested.

The Prince Albert RCMP asked the public to report all sightings of 34-year-old Jack Sanderson after investigating a collision involving a pedestrian at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

On Dec. 16, RCMP officers arrested Sanderson at a residence on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. Sanderson was charged with aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited in connection with the collision.

The female pedestrian who was hit was transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Sanderson also faces several other charges stemming from his arrest. The RCMP have accused him of fleeing from police after officers tried to pull him over near a business on Sturgeon Lake First Nation at around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Police have accused Sanderson of driving into a ditch and colliding with a fence trying to avoid the traffic stop. They allege Sanderson then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

An RCMP Police Dog team was called in and tracked Sanderson to a residence in Sturgeon Lake where he was arrested.

Police have charged Sanderson with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, operating a conveyance while prohibited and mischief under $5,000.

He made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Dec. 17.

