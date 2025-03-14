RCMP arrest two suspects accused of dragging police officer with stolen vehicle

The Prince Albert RCMP have arrested two suspects accused of ramming a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) patrol car and dragging an officer who tried to arrest them.

The investigation began in the early morning hours of March 12 when the RCMP notified Prince Albert police about a stolen vehicle heading into the city.

A PAPS officer found the vehicle in a parking lot in the 3200 Block of Second Avenue West. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver reversed and collided with the PAPS patrol car. The driver fled onto Second Avenue West, and officers notified the RCMP the vehicle was headed southbound out of the city.

PA police found the vehicle a few hours later in the 1000 Block of 17th Street West. An officer approached it and attempted to arrest a female passenger. When a man got into the driver’s seat, the officer informed him he was under arrest too.

The driver then accelerated quickly, dragging the officer for a short distance. The officer was able to free himself and the driver sped away. The officer was not seriously injured.

Officer found the vehicle again a few minutes later as it continued to drive through the City at what police called “a dangerous rate of speed.” Police did not pursue the vehicle due to concerns about public safety.

At around 2:15 p.m., the Prince Albert RCMP found the vehicle on Sturgeon Lake First Nation and attempted to pull it over. The driver did not stop, and eventually drove into a ditch.

Officer arrested the passenger. The driver fled on foot, but was later arrested without incident.

Darcie Caisse, 36, faces two charges included flight from a peace officer. Brice Bird, 25, faces six charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of failing to comply with release order conditions. They both made their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on March 13.