RCMP arrest suspects accused of throwing loaded gun at police during vehicle chase

The Prince Albert RCMP have arrested three suspects following an investigation into a police chase that led officers from Hwy 355 to Wahpeton Dakota Nation, to Sturgeon Lake First Nation on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The incident began when an officer with the RCMP’s Prince Albert Traffic Services saw a speeding vehicle on Hwy 355. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later seen travelling south on Hwy 2. Shortly afterwards, officers found the vehicle on Wahpeton Dakota Nation and attempted another traffic stop. The vehicle’s drive again fled at a high rate of speed with officers in pursuit.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle threw a number of items at the police vehicle in what officers believed was an attempt to disable it. The list of items thrown includes a loaded firearm, which was later recovered. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle later stopped on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, allowing police to arrest the occupants without further incident.

According to an RCMP press release, the vehicle was previously reported stolen to the Prince Albert Police Service. Investigators found and seized “a large lump and several individual packages” of crystal methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Megan Merasty, 31, of Prince Albert, and Nuqallak Arvaluk, 27, of Prince Albert both face seven charges in connection with the event. The list of charges includes one count each of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and one count each of possession of property obtained by the commission of an offence over $5,000.

Merasty has also been charged with failing to comply with release order conditions.

A teenager from Wahpeton Dakota Nation was also arrested and charged. The teenager cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth faces nine charges, including one count of fleeing from police, and one count of operating a conveyance in a manger dangerous to the public.

The trio made their first court appearances on Friday.