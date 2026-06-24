RCMP arrest Sandy Bay man for attempted murder

RCMP have detained a man in connection with an attempted murder and assault investigation in Sandy Bay.

On June 18 at approximately 4:15 a.m., Sandy Bay RCMP located an injured individual at a residence on Churchill Crescent in Sandy Bay.

After investigation, it was determined that a male forcibly entered the residence and assaulted an adult victim inside. The man left the residence and the victim was transported to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious in nature.

Eric Scott Merasty, 36, of Sandy Bay is charged with one count of attempted murder without a firearm, one count of aggravated assault and one count of breaking, entering and committing at a residence.

He was arrested on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on June 24.