RCMP arrest escaped inmate in Rosthern

A 29-year-old inmate who escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert on New Year’s Eve was arrested in Rosthern on Jan. 21.

Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) were searching the area when they found Halket riding in a vehicle in a parking lot on Sixth Street East. Police say the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee, but WEST officers prevented it from leaving the parking lot.

Officers arrested Halkett and the driver at the scene. Two other passengers—a man and a woman—were also arrested after further investigation.

Officers also founds and seized 197 grams of cocaine, 95 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of cannabis, and $1,620 in cash during the arrest.

Halkett faces five newcharges, including one count of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was previously charged with one count of escaping lawful custody, and one count of being lawfully at large.

A collection of items seized by police on Jan. 21. — RCMP photo.

Police have also charged 27-year-old Anthony Daniels of Sturgeon Lake First Nation, 50-year-old Mervin Vermette of Shellbrook, and 29-year-old Gina Roy of Beauval.

All three are charged with possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. Daniels has also be charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited. Vermette has been charged with one count of breaching his release order.

All four made their first court appearance in Saskatoon on Jan. 22.

The Rosthern RCMP detachment assisted with the investigation.

Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff discovered Halkett was not accounted for during the evening count at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. He was serving a nearly three year sentence at the time.

RCMP officers saw Halkett in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the community of Little Red River at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 1. The officers activated their emergency lights and approached the vehicle. Police say the vehicle sped past the officers, striking the side of their vehicle without causing injury.

When officers found the vehicle, Halkett was no longer in it.