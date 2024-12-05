RCMP arrest 24-year-old La Ronge man following investigation into recent armed robbery

The RCMP have found and arrested a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in La Ronge on Nov. 23.

Wayne McLeod faces multiple charges, including one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5 in La Ronge.

Officers found and arrested McLeod at an apartment in La Ronge on Dec. 3. Officers also found and seized a sawed-off firearm from the apartment. A young man and adult woman were also arrested at the apartment on outstanding warrants.

The RCMP began their investigation following reports of a robbery on Studer Street in La Ronge on Nov. 23. Police report that a man stole a vehicle from a group of people at gunpoint. No one was injured, and the vehicle has since been found.

Investigators issued a warrant for McLeod’s arrest on Dec. 2.