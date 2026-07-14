RCMP and PAPS report finding guns and drugs while searching Tisdale property

A 26-year-old man from Tisdale faces 10 charges, including counts of possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine for the purchase of trafficking.

Craig Patterson, 35, made his first court appearance in Melfort on Monday. Patterson is also charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of storage of a prohibited firearm in a careless manner, and two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Patterson was arrested after Crime Reduction Team’s (CRT) from the Prince Albert RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service joined the Tisdale RCMP in executing a search warrant at a property on 102nd Street in Tisdale on July 9.

The RCMP reported finding 56 grams of fentanyl 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, scales, packaging materials, cellphones, a large sum of cashe, three firearms (two of which were loaded) and eight imitation firearms.