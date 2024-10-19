RCMP and PAPS investigating multiple incidents around Prince Albert

The Prince Albert RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service are investigating connected violent incidents that occurred on Oct. 17 in and around Prince Albert.

The incidents began at approximately 4:45 p..m., where a robbery took place in the RM of Garden River. Suspects threatened victims with a firearm and stole their vehicle, a Red 2005 Dodge Dakota.

A second incident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. near the north parking lot of Little Red River Park. Suspects arrived in the stolen red truck and robbed two individuals of a Black 2013 Kia Sportage (SK plate 803 MKY). During this incident, both victims were assaulted, with one requiring hospital treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, the stolen vehicles were involved in a collision on Diefenbaker Bridge before fleeing the scene. The Stolen Red 2005 Dodge Dakota has since been recovered. Saskatchewan RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services is currently processing the recovered vehicles.

According to Police they have limited descriptions of suspects available: they are described as three Indigenous males and one Indigenous female. One male was reported to be wearing a red shirt with many tattoos, while another was seen in a dark-colored hoodie. All male suspects are described as tall and thin.

The Prince Albert RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service are treating these incidents as connected. The public is advised that the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. We urge citizens not to approach any suspicious persons or the outstanding stolen vehicle (Black 2013 Kia Sportage, SK plate 803 MKY). Instead, please report any relevant information immediately to the police.

In response to these incidents, the Prince Albert Police Service is increasing patrols in the affected areas, particularly around Little Red River Park. They stated that the enhanced police presence aims to ensure public safety and aid in the ongoing investigation.

We urge anyone with information about these incidents or the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the Prince Albert RCMP at 310-RCMP or the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222. For anonymous tips, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.