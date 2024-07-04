RBDC releases summer resource guide to help Prince Albert’s homeless

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

River Bank Development Corporation (RBDC) has created a summer resource list to guide to help homeless residents stay cool in Prince Albert this summer.

The list is based on a similar guide created by the RBDC last winter in collaboration with local agencies.

The summer source list provides information on where homeless residents can go to find water, cool down, or get emergency help. RBDC Reaching Home Project Officer Diana Rodas said they had a good response to last winter’s list, and wanted to do something similar during the summer.

“We just started doing our resource list last winter … and decided to do one for summer because it was a really big success in the winter time,” Rodas explained.

“We just received a lot of good feedback from agencies about how this was a good resource they were giving to clients. We give this to stores as well…. I think it’s just a way of making sure people know there’s somewhere to go or somewhere to access services if they choose to.

Rodas said many of the agencies included in the guide are already used to helping homeless residents. She said they don’t track how many people uses the services because of the guide, but word-of-mouth feedback has been good.

The guide is also an opportunity to promote services that are needed year round.

“Sometimes summer can be very hot for people and people can experience heat exhaustion, but it also gives us a nice opportunity to tell people about where to get free meals or connect to all the wonderful services we already have in Prince Albert.”

RBDC focuses on ensuring affordable housing accessibility in the community, managing the homeless strategy in support housing first initiatives and local community agencies that address homelessness in Prince Albert.

The organization works to improve the social and economic well-being of the community.

“We empower citizens by providing affordable and accessible housing opportunities, guided by the principles of inclusion, respect, tolerance, financial accountability, and community partnerships,” said Rodas.