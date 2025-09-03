“Ray the Nihilist” brings Blackfoot Boy to Prince Albert’s Jam Street

Hip hop artist RayTheNihilist is bringing his debut studio project, BLKFT BOI (Blackfoot Boy), to Prince Albert this week, headlining a show at Jam Street Shared Arts Space.

Raistlin (real name), who is from the Kainai Nation in southern Alberta, said the album marks the first time he has felt fully comfortable representing his Indigenous identity through music.

“This is the first project where I feel comfortable as an Indigenous person to be able to represent that and inspire others who come from where I come from,” he said. “Starting a new era and feeling comfortable in my skin, it felt right to own that name.”

The record moves between grief, joy, and cultural affirmation. Some songs draw from personal loss, while others celebrate identity and resilience. One track, Starlight, reflects on the tragedy of the starlight tours and carries what Ray described as a powerful message of justice and remembrance.

For Ray, performing in Prince Albert carries special meaning. He has played here before and sees the city as “an underrated scene for not only its music but also just the people.”

“Especially in PA, where there’s a lot going on systematically and economically, it’s important to try to give people an outlet and a good experience,” he said. “Whether they’re grieving themselves or just need something to take their mind off things, I want them to leave inspired.”

Ray also sees Indigenous hip hop as part of a wider tradition of storytelling. He points to artists like Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Drezus as influences who helped open doors.

“It’s growing and bubbling,” he said. “For me, it’s a way to express ourselves and share who we are in a manner that is poetic and true to our traditions of storytelling.”

For Ray, Jam Street is the perfect venue.

“Jam Street does a lot of really good things for the community and really great things for the youth. If one kid leaves feeling inspired to chase their dreams, that’s huge.”

With the tour underway, Ray is already planning ahead. He’s working on two new projects at the same time and is looking at a bigger tour next spring.