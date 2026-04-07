RAS Releases 2026 Event Line-up

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The Rosthern Agricultural Society (RAS) has released an event list for the upcoming 2026 season at the arena located at the Seager Wheeler Historical Farm.

The mandate of agricultural societies has always been to be a network of grassroots, non-political, and volunteer-based organizations to “encourage agricultural production, support the agriculture industry, and enhance the quality of life….”

RAS events provide an opportunity for rural and urban to meet and engage, promotes volunteerism and youth and family focused initiatives while also celebrating the local identity and character of the community.

The four-year-old location at the farm allowed the RAS to develop the site to include a much larger show ring in line with what other facilities offered for agricultural events. The first event in the new arena was the Homestead Junior Horse Showcase held Saturday, June 25th, 2022, and the regular annual Homestead Horse Show was held on July 23rd. This year, the annual event will be held on July 11.

Spectators for the Homestead Horse Show will take the arena entrance, just past the main Seager Wheeler Farm entrance, and park just west of the arena. A private function is being held at Seager Wheeler on July 11, and its grounds will be off-limits that day.

The Homestead Horse Show has continued to grow year over year, with 76 horse/riders entered last year: 42 adults, 29 youth, and five leadline kids. The judge this year will be BJ Wolfe, and classes include English, Western, and Ranch, Jr Homesteader, Walk/Trot, Versatility Challenge, In Hand, and Young Horse. The classes of the Homestead Horse Show will be judged according to Saskatchewan Horse Federation rules, where applicable, American Quarter Horse Association rules, where applicable (Ranch classes), and American Paint Horse Association rules, where applicable (In-Hand Trail).

Young riders ages 5 and up can choose between Regular Youth classes like Western Pleasure Youth, Walk/Trot Youth classes like Western Pleasure Walk/Trot Youth, or Jr Homesteaders classes, which are limited to ages 5-12. The main difference between the Jr Homesteaders and other youth classes is that Jr Homesteaders may have one adult ready to assist in the arena if needed.

The Rider Versatility Challenge, a new addition to the show last year, is back. This challenge is a showcase for the hardworking, versatile Adult and Youth competitors through diverse pattern classes. Versatility competitors will participate in Showmanship, English Equitation and Trail classes and qualify for prizes for the Adult and Youth Champion and Reserve Champion based on the accumulated pattern scores.

This is a showcase for the hardworking, versatile ADULT competitors through diverse pattern classes. Sign up for the challenge in addition to entering Showmanship Adult and English Equitation Adult. Versatility competitors will accumulate points from placings in those three classes and qualify for prizes for the champion and reserve champion, with the tiebreaker being Showmanship.

The Homestead Horse Show is part of the Living Skies Award Circuit, a free Saskatchewan horse show circuit created to encourage youth and adult participation at local shows. To qualify, exhibitors must attend three participating shows and volunteer at least two hours at any equine event. Award winners will be determined in the following manner:

For each participating show attended, exhibitors’ names will be entered into a prize draw for the Pony Express Award. The Yearling & 2-year-old Pony Express Award is for yearling and 2-year-old in-hand entries only, and both junior and senior names will be entered for each show attended for two separate awards.

The Sportsmanship Award will be decided based on the number of nominations a given exhibitor receives from fellow exhibitors. There will be both a Junior and Senior award for exhibitors demonstrating the most sportsmanlike behaviour.

A Judges Choice Award will be drawn from the names submitted by the judges at each show. The judge will nominate one exhibitor who is seen as showing perseverance, horsemanship, sportsmanship and equine welfare in the ring.

The Living Skies Award Circuit includes the Biggar Light Horse Show on June 13-14, Homestead Horse Show on July 11, Nipawin Horse Show on July 13-15, Melfort Light Horse Show on July 17-19, Connaught Fair on July 25-26, Kelvington Light Horse Show on July 31, Golburn Fair on Aug 8, Vanscoy Horse Show on Sept 5, and the Bridge City Classic Open Show on Sept 12-13.

The current RAS event lineup includes:

· RAS Gymkhana: May 31

· Homestead Horse Show: July 11

· RAS Gymkhana: July 19

· Josh Lehmann Memorial Roping: July 24

· Rosthern KCRA Rodeo: July 25 – 26

· August 29 – 30 North of the 16 High School Rodeo: August 29 – 30

· RAS Harvest Fest Gymkhana: September 19