Rare is the jobseeker who does their homework, stand out in your job interview by going the extra mile

Nick Kossovan

Troy Media

In the late 90s, I was interviewing for a call centre management position with a well-known insurance company. Karl, my interviewer, and I clicked. Small talk revealed we shared a love of golf and agreed that Rhum Corner makes the best mojitos in Toronto. Karl seemed impressed by my STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result) stories and experience creating incentive programs that drove sales. Forty minutes into the interview, Karl asked, “Knowing you’d be interviewing here, did you call the call centre?”

I hadn’t.

I didn’t get the job.

Hard lesson learned.

Since my interview with Karl, I have always made it a point to contact the company’s call centre, use their products if I’m not a current user, speak to previous employees, and review recent media coverage. My goal is to gather as much information as possible, which I can leverage in my interview. If it’s a job I’m eager to land, I’ll gather information to mention in my cover letter.

“Last night, I called your call centre and waited more than three minutes before speaking with Stacy, who was pleasant. What’s the average wait time for customers calling the Bank of Galicia call centre? While managing NOLA Bank’s 60-seat call centre, I reduced the average wait time from 2:45 minutes to less than 42 seconds by …”

Candidates who’ve done their homework are few and far between, and those who have always stood out in my mind.

When I say “homework,” I’m not talking about visiting the company’s website and simply reviewing the rudimentary aspects of the business, such as what they do, annual revenue, the name of the CEO, and such. I’m talking about doing a deep dive – thinking like a private investigator – looking to uncover possible pain points (read: challenges) the employer is experiencing, such as my above example regarding average wait time and explaining how you’d resolve it.

In preparation for an interview, start by visiting the company’s website; then go the extra mile by:

• Call the employer’s call centre (or visit their stores, branches, dealerships, etc.)

Since I’m in the call centre management space, my interviews have been for call centre management positions. Karl’s question made me realize that calling the employer’s call centre to gauge its performance is worthwhile, even if only to understand what I’m getting into and what challenges I’ll encounter. Whether you’re applying for a call centre management position or not, calling the company’s call centre will give you an insight into the company’s culture and how important customer service is to the employer,

In my case, I’ll call the employer’s call centre several times and assess how easy it is to navigate their IVR (Interactive Voice Response), how long it takes for an agent to answer my call, how their agents introduce themselves, etc. During the interview, I’ll discuss my experiences with the call centre and how I would resolve any issues.

• Experience the employer’s product

I had to hire several agents while overseeing Crocs’ customer service department. Although all the candidates I interviewed knew what Crocs did, few wore them. Several candidates even admitted they weren’t “a fan of” Crocs. Crocs have been a part of my life for a few years, so when I interviewed with Crocs, I wore a pair of my Crocs, which my interviewer and to-be boss noticed. During the interview, I shared the good and bad aspects of wearing Crocs, how I felt Crocs compared to Birkenstock, Skechers, Teva and Vans, and how I see Crocs positioned in the footwear market.

Demonstrating that you use the employer’s products and why you choose them over their competitors will give you an edge over other candidates. What employer wouldn’t want to hire one of their fans, someone enthusiastic about their brand? If you have never experienced the employer’s product(s), you should do so and let your interviewer know what you think.

Imagine you’re interviewing for a social media manager position at a Mexican restaurant chain called Taco Loco. You’ve never eaten at a Taco Loco before, so you go to Taco Loco for lunch two days before your interview.

“The other day, I had lunch at your Dundas Square location. I had the Tres Quesabirria Tacos. Both the food and the atmosphere were on point. Something you should consider is offering keto-friendly and gluten-free options since these diets have become mainstream. As Taco Loco’s social media manager, I’d lean more towards creating behind-the-scenes content, such as videos of meal preparations and customer testimonials, instead of simply posting pictures of dishes. Furthermore, I would increase followers and engagement by offering a 25 per cent off coupon to anyone who follows Taco Loco’s Instagram account or by hosting a contest where you can win a $200 Taco Loco gift card by posting a selfie of yourself eating at Taco Loco and tagging Taco Loco.”

Other ways to do in-depth homework:

• Read the company’s annual report.

• Read reviews and look for common complaints.

• Google [company name] under ‘News.’

• Speak to current and former employees.

Doing more homework than most job seekers shows that you’re committed to contributing to the company’s success, making it harder not to hire you.

Nick Kossovan, a well-seasoned veteran of the corporate landscape, offers advice on searching for a job.