Rare breed: Lake Louise musher one of few keeping dog sled racing alive

Leah Pelletier

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Rocky Mountain Outlook

LAKE LOUISE — A chorus of constant barking echoes beyond the wintry landscape of the Great Divide Trailhead in Lake Louise. There’s a sense of anticipation in the -15 degrees Celsius air and the dogs can feel it.

Attached in pairs to the gangline, sled in tow, with one command from the musher the Alaskan Huskies charge ahead, their breath rising up like smoke puffs, and the trail is silent again.

It’s another day in Megan Routley’s world.

“I still underestimate the athletic ability of these Alaskan Huskies. They’re phenomenal at what they can pull off,” says Routley, who operates Kingmik Dog Sled Tours out of Lake Louise.

It’s about halfway through touring season for the musher, but when she’s not giving others a glimpse into the world of dog sledding, she’s on the road, bound for races across Canada and the United States with her team of pups.

“It’s almost like they’re in first gear,” Routley says of her dogs. “They’re going a thousand miles and they make it all look really easy.”

What started with weekend skijor and sprint racing quickly became a lifestyle for Routley after she discovered the world of multi-stage distance racing.

“There’s been all sorts of different challenges with distance racing. That’s why I like it,” she says.

Her first race would take her across the undulating foothills of Western Montana in the nearly 600-kilometre Race to the Sky.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Routley said, recalling her debut at the race in the early 2000s.

For three days and two nights, she navigated checkpoints and learned to care for herself and the dogs in frigid temperatures while racing a tough course where steep hill climbs and sharp turns are regular.

“One of my faults when I was starting out was, I was always fussing over [the dogs] and checking on them and then I wasn’t letting them rest,” she said.

With about 160km to go, Routley recalls catching up to another musher on the otherwise lonely trail.

“He was actually gonna quit and I convinced him not to and we travelled together for the last 100 miles probably and got each other across the finish line,” she said.

But with the end in sight, there was no cheering, howling dogs or chatter of a crowd welcoming them to the end of line, instead the pair were greeted with the crickets of a deserted parking lot.

“We got each other across the finish line at seven in the morning…. [but] everyone was getting ready to go to the banquet that afternoon,” Routley added with a laugh. “We were the very last two to cross the finish line.”

Despite the underwhelming finish, the budding musher was hooked.

“When I cross the finish line … it’s just a complete euphoria,” she said. “[When] you push yourself really hard mentally and physically, it’s incredibly rewarding. I call it giving myself a good beating.

“You feel on top of the world.”

Since then, most seasons, Routley has balanced touring with training for distance races from Saskatchewan’s Canadian Challenge to the Yukon Quest 300.

There, on the long, stretching courses, day blends into night and sleep starts to become a musher’s distant memory.

“You don’t just run in the day and sleep all night, you’re running around the clock and that schedule depends on the structure of the race, where the checkpoints are, how you’ve trained your team,” Routley explained.

That’s when the mind starts to slip, and the hallucinations set in.

“I would see things on the trail. I thought I was going through a train tunnel once and it was just trees,” said Routley, noting how the lack of sleep has played with her mind.

“Some people hallucinate, others don’t, and some people just handle the sleep deprivation really well, but I don’t think I handle it that well.”

“Being in the ditch on the side of the road in Saskatchewan and you can see headlights coming at you for what seems like an interminable amount of time, that’s a mind game there,” Routley added, describing the barren horizons of the Canadian Challenge course.

With each race having its own hurdles, Routley recalls miscalculating the distance to her next checkpoint before a temperature drop set in during her second attempt at the Canadian Challenge.

“It was so bitter cold. I actually had to stop. I wanted to just keep pushing through to get to my warm clothes, but I needed to rest, I needed to rest the dogs,” she said. “I spent the whole time just dragging wood out of the bush and making a giant fire.”

Battling -45 C in the dead of night, Routley’s work doesn’t end when she brings the sled to a halt. From there, it’s feeding the team, massaging muscles and setting out straw for the dogs to bed down on.

“It’s about knowing each and every single dog super well and knowing their strengths and weaknesses and being able to predict how they’re going to respond and react to that particular terrain or that particular temperature going on,” says Routley.

On the 480km Yukon Quest, following the winding Yukon River, it’s the jagged jumble ice that mushers dread.

“It’s like big ice chunks and uneven ground … that then freezes in place,” Routley described. “[It] can be really technical to drive through.”

While the races have a way of battering and beating a musher, Routley wouldn’t have it any other way.

“When you’re just you and your dog team, you form such a tight bond — when you’re on the road travelling to the races and then you’re on the trail,” she said.

‘You depend on each other’

Growing up with dogs, the bond goes deep for Routley and not even an allergy diagnosis in her teens would keep her away.

“When I became allergic to dogs as a teenager, my mother said, well, ‘there better be good drugs because the dogs aren’t going anywhere,’” Routley said with a laugh.

“My dog was my best friend [as a kid] but then when I go racing with a team of dogs, it’s really a different bond. You depend on each other.”

Working in geology in the Northwest Territories, Routley was on the path to getting her ski guiding certifications when dog sledding came onto the scene while visiting a friend’s homestead on the East Arm of Great Slave Lake.

“Their sled dogs were instrumental in pulling wood, getting water. They were important for Dave and Kristen’s survival out there,” she said, noting her friend, Dave, competed in the Iditarod, considered one of the toughest sled dog races in the world.

Stepping on the runners for the first time, Routley had a “hell yeah” moment.

“The first time I ever stood on a sled, I was obsessed with it. I was just absolutely blown away.”

Abandoning her work as a guide, when the opportunity to take over Kingmik Dog Sled Tours came up, Routley was all in.

“It’s a tremendous way to see how much drive and dedication a dog can have for a human, like, they give so much,” she said. “I think they’re some of the best critters in the world.”

After competing in shorter races, the Caledonia Classic and Dog Creek 100 in B.C. this season, Routley says she is on the backend of her racing career and now has her sights set on a 500-mile expedition with the dogs returning back to where it all started.

“[It’s] a trip back to where I first stood on the runners in 1993, so it would be a 250-mile trip from Yellowknife to the East Arm of Great Slave Lake … and then turn around and run the dog team back to Yellowknife.”

Mushing ‘a dying thing’

Things have changed since Routley’s racing days began in 1993.

“[There’s] not many people running dogs anymore,” she said. “The sprint circuit that I was part of when I first came back south here is non-existent anymore. There was probably 20 mushers all over the province and there’d be races every weekend and it’s just [now] there’s none.”

The cost of breeding and kenneling a team of dogs is one of the barriers, Routley says.

“It’s a lot of work and a lot of responsibility and a lot of commitment and I don’t see those traits much anymore in people,” she said. “It’s also expensive … if you’re gonna do it right and feed them well and vet them when they need it and have some decent gear.”

Races have slowly disappeared over the years, including the annual Canmore Classic held at the Canmore Nordic Centre up until 2008, Routley says, adding that no new races have popped up in their place.

A lack of snow hasn’t made things easier either.

“Training is really challenging without having [the dogs] overheat,” she said. “[Training] on dirt, it tears their feet up if it’s frozen dirt and mud wrecks the feet too.”

With her training window getting smaller and smaller over the last few years, Routley is now focused on chasing winter, wherever that may be, to keep the dogs in shape for racing.

“I’m staring out at a snowless landscape in front of me trying to figure out how to keep these dogs conditioned to run 50 milers,” she says over the phone from Fort St. James, B.C. where she used to be able to start training as early as August when the frost hit.

“It’s a challenge with this whole climate change stuff. That might be the end of mushing as we know it,” she said.

Still, Routley hopes to return to races like the Canadian Challenge and Race to the Sky, showcasing what the dogs can do before she hangs up her racing gear.

“That’s what I love, it’s the dogs. It always comes back around to the dogs.”

The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. This position covers Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation and Kananaskis Country.