Rare Amati instruments to be showcased in Humboldt concert

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — A rare and historic collection of string instruments will take centre stage in Humboldt later this month, offering audiences a chance to hear music played on instruments dating back more than 400 years.

The Frontier String Quartet will present Discovering the Amatis on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Museum and Gallery, featuring a complete set of Amati instruments owned by the University of Saskatchewan.

The Frontier String Quartet is a chamber ensemble of NAVO, a group of internationally recognized musicians based in Kansas, United States. Membership includes:

Canadian violinist Véronique Mathieu, who holds the David L. Kaplan Chair in Music at the University of Saskatchewan, where she serves as Professor of Violin. Véronique has performed as a soloist with orchestras in Brazil, Canada, China, and the United States.

American violinist Destiny Mermagen, a pioneering musician who is currently a classical music radio host on Kansas Public Radio, and founder of Prairie Classical, a non-profit arts organization in Kansas City.

Violist and conductor Shah Sadikov, who currently serves as Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador for the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

Cellist Michael Mermagen, Professor of Cello at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory, and Head of Strings

The quartet — consisting of two violins, a viola and a cello — is believed to be the only complete set of Amati instruments in Canada, making it exceptionally rare according to the University of Saskatchewan.

“These instruments were made in the 1600s, and very few from that period have been preserved in such fine playing condition,” said Veronique Mathieu, Professor of Violin and David L. Kaplan Chair in Music at the University of Saskatchewan “Access to even one instrument of this quality is rare — having a set of four Amatis in exceptional condition is almost unheard of.”

Mathieu said older instruments offer a distinct playing experience compared to modern ones.

“Every instrument has its own personality, and older instruments often offer a deeper sound with a wider palette of colours,” she said.

Because each instrument is handcrafted and unique, performers must adapt their technique.

“As performers, we adjust our playing to suit the specific character of each instrument,” she said.

The Humboldt performance will feature a program designed to highlight each instrument’s individual voice. The quartet will perform Antonín Dvořák’s American Quartet, along with a new work by Saskatchewan-born composer David R. Scott.

“There are several moments where each instrument comes to the forefront, giving the audience a chance to really appreciate its individual voice and character,” Mathieu said.

The instruments themselves have a unique history said Mathieu. Saskatchewan grain farmer Stephen Kolbinson began collecting rare Italian instruments in the 1950s, travelling internationally to build what would become a significant collection.

At the same time, Murray Adaskin, then head of the University of Saskatchewan’s music department, recognized the importance of preserving the Amati set intact. Through their collaboration, the university acquired the quartet.

Mathieu said bringing the instruments to communities like Humboldt is an important part of their role.

“We are thrilled to share these extraordinary instruments with communities beyond Saskatoon,” she said. “I think of them as provincial treasures.”

The instruments are carefully maintained due to their age and fragility. They are stored in a temperature- and humidity-controlled vault, and a specialist luthier from Montreal inspects them annually Mathieu said.

While they are regularly featured in Saskatoon through the university’s Amati Concert Series and during Culture Days, appearances outside the city are less common.

The Humboldt concert offers a rare opportunity for audiences to experience the instruments live.

Tickets are $25 and available through the Humboldt Museum and Gallery.