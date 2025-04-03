Rapin, Wasutyk commit to play post-secondary volleyball

Two graduating St. Mary volleyball players will be moving onto play at the post secondary level next fall.

Abby Wasutyk has committed to the University of British Columbia in Vancouver while Cate Rapin has committed to play for the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook, B.C.

Shawn Hunko, the head coach of the St. Mary Marauder girls volleyball program says both Wasutyk and Rapin have a bright future ahead of them.

“To be honest, I’m not surprised that both of them are moving on to play post secondary. They are both very deserving and possess the qualities that all elite athletes have: strong work ethic, desire, passion and a pure joy while engaging in the sport. Above all of that, they are both great people.”

Wasutyk will join the UBC Thunderbirds next season who are coming off a 15-5 record finishing fourth in the Canada West standings.

“The team was obviously a very good program and the coaches were really good too and the teammates were so supportive and I’ve always wanted to live in British Columbia ever since I was younger, so it kind of just led me there.”

Wasutyk did not play for St. Mary during her Grade 12 season as she participated in the National Excellence Program (NEP) at the Richmond Olympic Oval. Living in B.C. for the first half of the school year, Wasutyk says she really enjoyed her time there and it played a factor in her schooling decision.

“The beautiful scenery and just the people were so nice there and just being somewhere with a little more population was kind of cool and just a bigger city was cool. I obviously still love Prince Albert because it’s a great community, but just being somewhere a bit bigger was really cool.”

Prior to high school, volleyball was not Wasutyk’s top sport. She tried out for the volleyball team as a Grade 9 as something to do for fun with her friends. She says she never thought it would ever lead her down the path to becoming a post secondary player.

“In grade 9, I was a big softball player and I was like ‘Oh, I’m gonna try out for volleyball for fun’. I wasn’t that great but Mr. Hunko obviously saw something in me. Without St. Mary volleyball, I would not be nearly where I am today. Being taken in grade 9 is why I’m here today, everything comes back to the school and being on that team.”

Wasutyk plans to study arts in her first year before switching into education.

Rapin commits to College of the Rockies

Herald File Photo. Cate Rapin sets a ball during the provincial final in 2023 against Swift Current.

Cate Rapin will also be taking her talents to British Columbia as she will join the College of the Rockies Avalanche in Cranbrook.

Last season, the Avalanche finished in last place in the Pacific Western Athletic Association (Pac West) with a 4-16 record.

Rapin says she is looking forward to the opportunity of moving away from home for the first time.

“I’m definitely nervous because I’m very connected to my family and friends, but I think it’ll be really good for me to put myself out there and just experience something completely new and just different.”

Rapin comes from a volleyball family. She has two brothers who have played at the post secondary level. Jake Rapin played for the University of Saskatchewan while Matt Rapin is currently with the Camosun College Chargers also in the Pac West.

Cate says she always wanted to play at the post secondary level after watching her brothers play.

“I went to a couple camps and I’ve always known that I’ve wanted to play post secondary from my brothers. So I got a great opportunity over there and I’m just ready to go do it.”

When asked about her favorite memory from playing at St. Mary, Rapin says winning provincials on home court in 2023 stands out the most.

“It’ll forever be one of my favorite memories of this lifetime. Just being with the best people, the best coaches, and in my home gym just like you can’t top that at all.”

Rapin indicated that she will study education and intends to study speech pathology.

sports@paherald.sk.ca