Rapid flooding devastates local infrastructure at Foam Lake

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

FOAM LAKE — Local authorities have declared a state of emergency following a period of rapid and aggressive flooding that has overwhelmed the Milligan Creek system, washing out critical transportation links.

The severity of the situation peaked when one family, living along Highway 310, had to be evacuated due to two massive culvert washouts.

The flooding has been exacerbated by the complex geography of the town, which features six distinct “bottlenecks” where the creek system meets infrastructure managed by various jurisdictions, including provincial highways and CP Rail. This patchwork of ownership has complicated the response as water moved through the railway systems, under Highway 310, and back through municipal roads.

Andrea Moss / Local Journalism Initiative Reporter / SaskToday.ca

Sandbags placed for safety around a building in Foam Lake.

“It was a lot of water,” noted Shanna York, Town of Foam Lake’s CAO, describing how the surge undermined roadbeds and created fears of a total highway collapse. At one point, water was flowing directly over the road surfaces, forcing immediate closures to prevent motorists from reaching the danger zones.

Rapidly rising waters

The speed of the flood took many by surprise. One long-term resident, who has lived along the creek for 46 years, reported to town officials that water levels rose 18 inches in just one hour on Tuesday morning.

This surge proved too much for older infrastructure south of town. A dam at an old operator site, which had been holding water back, was eventually overwhelmed by the sheer velocity of the flow, pushing out culverts and sending a fresh wave of water downstream.

Provincial and municipal response

In response to the crisis, the municipality brought in specialized water dams and Hesco barriers. These measures were taken after Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) officials informed local leaders that many culverts in the surrounding areas remained frozen, causing water to back up and create unpredictable pressure points.

The damage to the regional road network is extensive:

Neighbouring Municipalities: To the south, at least five roads have been confirmed as washed out.

Local Infrastructure: A critical road near the cemetery bridge has been completely washed out and is currently deemed “not safe to travel.”

Recreational Impact: Preparations are underway to deploy pumps at the local golf course, and officials are monitoring seasonal sites at nearby Leslie Beach as water continues to move through the system.

Safety concerns persist

Despite the water levels beginning to recede significantly, officials are urging the public to stay away from damaged areas. At the washed-out bridge on the north end of town, crews have resorted to dumping large piles of gravel to block the path after motorists were seen driving over standard barricades.

The municipality is currently documenting the damage to begin the process of claiming recovery costs through PDAP, while remaining on high alert through the weekend to monitor for any further surges from the north.