Rankin Inlet lawyer argues against federal government’s proposed bail changes

William Koblensky Varela

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nunavut News

A Rankin Inlet lawyer who graduated from Nunavut Arctic College’s law program appeared before a Senate committee in Ottawa on April 30 to oppose stricter bail conditions suggested by the federal government.

Angnakuluk Friesen spoke out against three aspects of the proposed Bill C-14 while representing Nunavut Legal Aid at the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs.

Break and enters

Canadians convicted of break and enters would have to prove they posed no danger to the public before being released on bail, instead of their danger to the public needing to be proven as currently is the case, if Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government passes the new law.

Friesen argued that would adversely affect Nunavummiut, who have a culture of entering one another’s homes without invitation.

“Inuit families understand that their extended family and friends might be attending their house at any given moment for a couch to sleep on or a place to hang out without notice or even a knock at the door,” Friesen told the standing committee.

That could be an especially dire situation in communities that don’t have a shelter, and there are only six emergency shelters in the entire territory.

But British Columbia Senator Baltej Dhillon pushed back against Friesen’s assertion, arguing that Nunavummiut wouldn’t get charged with break and enters unless there was a complaint from the homeowner or renter.

“Would you agree that that wouldn’t constitute a break and enter? A break and enter would only be if there was an offence that followed, there was a complaint that was made,” Dhillon said.

Friesen suggested that someone could call the police on a guest for an unrelated reason to them coming over uninvited.

When the police arrive, they may decide to additionally charge the person for breaking an entering, even if they might have normally been let in, she said.

Under the proposed new law, the uninvited guest would have to prove that they are not a danger to the community before being released.

“This amendment only pertains to the bail stage, and so even though the essential elements of that charge may be met at trial, it’s more likely than in other jurisdictions that the facts will show that this person would have been allowed to come in without knocking or asking to prior to entering,” Friesen said.

Sureties

Bill C-14, known as the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, would also put greater restrictions on sureties, individuals responsible for housing people on bail and making sure they follow their conditions.

The proposed law would disqualify sureties who were convicted of a serious criminal charge within the past 10 years, instead of the past five years.

Nunavut depends on sureties, Friesen argued, and further restricting their use will put pressure on overcrowded jails in the territory.

“We don’t have any professional bail supervision programs that have professional sureties,” said Friesen. “We even don’t have ankle monitoring, electronic ankle monitoring systems anywhere in Nunavut.”

There are 112 beds at Iqaluit’s Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility and 48 at the Rankin Inlet Healing Facility.

Both are often running at near-capacity or at capacity, according to Friesen.

“We should not be looking for more reasons to detain someone based on a blanket assumption that those with indictable offences on their criminal record are not suitable to act as sureties,” she said.

Both the president from the Toronto Police Association, Clayton Campbell, and president of the National Police Federation, Brian Sauve, spoke in favour of restricting sureties during the committee hearing.

A high percentage of Nunavummiut have criminal records due to over-policing, poor housing conditions and worse educational outcomes, according to Friesen.

“We’re seeing people with no criminal records being detained for lack of a suitable surety, unfortunately, and for those individuals being sent to a different community means that they no longer have contact with their family or their friends,” she said.

House arrest

The final point of contention Friesen raised in relation to Bill C-14 was the restrictions on house arrest after being convicted of sexual assault.

Under the proposed legislation, Canadians convicted of sexual assault would not be allowed to serve house arrest, officially called conditional sentence orders (CSOs).

Friesen argued people who are sentenced to house arrest after being convicted of sexual assault already have to meet a high bar of not posing a danger to the community.

Healing the criminal justice system’s relationship with Inuit

Friesen argued that Nunavummiut who end up in jail are staring down a small number of choices before being sent there.

“Inuit who are in the criminal justice system right now, we have a lack of housing, food insecurity, literacy is lower than in other areas of the country,” she said. “They don’t have many options when it comes to addressing the issues that led them to the point where they find themselves in detention.”

Classifying traditional Inuit justice as a class by itself in the Canadian system could be one remedy, suggested Friesen.

Treaties with Indigenous peoples are currently treated as an independent class under Canadian law.

“The effect of of trauma on a culture splinters the timeline of that culture,” she said. “And that splinter is where that harm comes from. In order to even start to form steps for the healing, we need to fully understand where this relationship is being failed.”