Ranger Tony Kunuk travelled 5,200 km on longest Arctic patrol in Canadian history

William Koblensky Varela

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nunavut News

Canadian Ranger Tony Kunuk, from Iglulik, Nunavut thought he wasn’t the best candidate to embark on the longest Ranger patrol in history.

He asked around town to see if another Ranger wanted to take his place.

“I actually tried giving it out to somebody else,” he said.

Kunuk thought his skill set for surviving out on the land wasn’t as proficient as other Rangers.

The 5,200-km patrol from Inuvik to Churchill, Man., from Feb. 18 to April 10, took four years to plan.

“I was lucky enough to get picked, so I’m like, ‘There needs to be someone from Iglulik to do this,’” Kunuk said.

It took 52 days for 214 Canadian Rangers and 62 Canadian Armed Forces personnel to travel by snowmobile across the icy terrain.

The group stopped in 17 communities along the way, including Kugluktuk, Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, Naujaat, Chesterfield Inlet, Rankin Inlet, Whale Cove and Arviat.

“Each community was so welcoming. They would even ask you to come by and eat with them, like country foods,” Kunuk said.

It was his first time in six of the nine Nunavut communities the patrol stopped in.

The travellers spent 10 to 12 hours per day riding snowmobiles.

“I think it brought everybody closer and I hope that each community is more engaged, more active now. That’s all I can hope for,” Kunuk said.

While the best part of the journey was meeting so many new people, Kunuk said the hardest part was saying goodbye.

Rangers and armed forces personnel from all over the country took part in the exercise, not knowing if they’ll see each other again.

When asked if the patrol changed him, Kunuk said “hopefully” and laughed.

“I noticed preparation is very key, being ready for the day,” he said.

Born and raised in Iglulik, Kunuk has been a part of the Canadian Rangers for 15 years.

His father had suggested he join the Rangers, and then a master corporal recommended signing up to him again.

“I told him, ‘My skill sets are not that high, like being on the land and everything that they do.’ He said, ‘That’s not a problem. If you’re willing to learn, we’ll teach you.’”