Rain, sleet or snow won’t stop Pitch-In Week says councillor

The weather has warmed up, and that means school residents, business owners, and school children from across Prince Albert will be out cleaning up their neighbourhoods.

Pitch-In Week officially kicks off on Tuesday, with Community Cleanup events scheduled until May 7. Ward 1 Coun. Charlene Miller was the first to hold a Pitch-In week in her neighbourhood. She’s happy to see the continued participation, and eager to Pitch-In, regardless of how warm it is.

“Rain, sleet or snow, whatever wants to come, I’ve been through it all,” Miller said with a laugh during an interview on Friday.

“I’m very excited for it. It is now, technically, a City-wide (event), but the schools still want to do it, which I’m very happy about.”

Miller plans to accompany different groups of students every day this week to help them clean up the areas around their schools. She said it’s a good way to get children outside following a tough winter, while also helping them understand their civic responsibilities, since some day they will be responsible for keeping their city clean.

“It’s important for them to clean up the environment that we’re going to leave them,” Miller said. “It installs community pride in them as well, (and) gets them involved in their community.”

The City of Prince Albert has organized four drop-off locations for this year’s Pitch-In campaign. Residents can unload household garbage, electronics, metal, appliances, grass and leaves, and recyclables at any of them.

Tires are not accepted at the drop-off locations, but residents can dispose of them at Fountain Tire on South Industrial Drive, Kal Tire on 38th Street East, and OK Tire on First Avenue West. All tires must be rimless.

Hazardous waste like adhesives, aerosols, corrosives, and fuel should not be dropped off at the community clean up locations.

Residents can register online by visiting http://pitch-in.ca and have free pitch-in bags shipped directly to you. More details, including information on picking up needles safely, is available on the City of Prince Albert website.

Drop-off locations:

• North: Sixth Avenue East and 10th Street East

• South: Kinsmen Water Park parking lot

• East: Cornerstone Free Methodist Church

• West: Parkland Hall