Rain pushes settler camp indoors, but learning and laughter carry on

Rainy skies didn’t dampen the energy at the Prince Albert Historical Society’s “Day in the Life of a Setter” summer camp, which kicked off Monday morning with hands-on activities, sewing lessons, and imaginative glimpses into life in the 1920s.

Originally planned as a mix of indoor and outdoor activities at the Evolution of Education Museum, the first day was quickly shifted indoors due to rain. Campers gathered in the basement of the Tourism Centre next door, where staff improvised seamlessly to keep the settler school theme alive.

“Today is all about a day in the life of a settler at school,” said Jeri McKelvey, Programming and Outreach Coordinator for the Historical Society. “We were able to play a couple of games outside, and then we had to go in because of the rain. But the kids are loving it. When I announced we were learning how to sew, they were so excited.”

Children spent the morning learning how to sew bean bags and took part in games that mirrored early 20th-century schoolyard fun. Mckelvey said part of the day also focused on helping the kids understand what school was like over a hundred years ago and how much has changed.

“They’re having a hard time wrapping their heads around things like no gym class or indoor washrooms. They’re asking, ‘Where’s the gym? Where’s the washroom?’ And I explain that back then, there was an outhouse,” she said with a laugh.

Despite the weather, energy remained high throughout the morning as kids worked on their crafts and began forming new friendships. McKelvey said the first day is always about helping children settle in and begin engaging with the past in ways that feel fun and memorable.

“One of the things I love most is just seeing how excited the kids are, watching them learn, participate, and connect with each other,” she said.

This year’s camp is at full capacity with 15 children enrolled. That’s an increase from previous years, when the camp was typically capped at 12. “I thought we’d stay at 10 this year,” McKelvey said, “but interest kept growing, and we hit 15. It shows that kids are really curious about these camps, and they’re affordable, which helps.”

The camp runs daily until Friday, August 8, with each day focusing on a different part of a settler’s life. Activities later this week include a tour of the Vintage Power Machines Museum, butter churning, egg collecting, a “field day” of outdoor games, and an old-fashioned picnic to close out the week.