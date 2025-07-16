Rain in southwest Saskatchewan too little, too late for farmers amid drought

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

Many times this year, Virginia Maier has looked across her land to the sky hoping rain clouds would drift her way.

But Maier, reeve of the RM of Enterprise who is also a farmer, said there was no luck winning the “thunderstorm lottery” this year, as her RM enters its ninth year of sustained drought conditions.

Some areas within the boundaries of the RM have only been in drought for six years, she said. But the sustained loss of moisture has affected every producer in her region, including her own farm.

The RMs of Enterprise, Maple Creek, Fox Valley, Enterprise, Waverley and Big Stick have all declared states of emergency due to drought.

“Crops are dying. They’re not going to yield anything and if they do yield anything, it’s going to be very, very little,” she said in a recent interview. “It’s dry, if there was any moisture, not that there was much, she’s gone now.”

Even into mid-July, a little bit of rain would help her operation after dry crops were being pummelled by high winds.

On Monday afternoon, Maier said her farm received about half an inch of rain, with drizzle continuing into the evening.

“For some of the later seeded crops this will definitely help as they are not as developed,” she said in a text message, adding that some wheat and durum that are still alive could also see a benefit from the precipitation.

Maier’s crop this year consisted of yellow peas and durum wheat. It’s not clear if she will need to rely on crop insurance at this time but she said many producers around have already submitted claims as crops fail.

She said it’s lead to conversations in her RM about some people looking to sell off their land and get out of the family business.

“I know there are people that are thinking about pulling the pin and saying, ‘Hey, we can’t do this anymore. We’re done.’”

Crop insurance not cutting it

Some farmers have come to rely on crop insurance provided through programs such as AgriStability and the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC).

“Since 2021, approximately $7 billion has been provided to producers, primarily in response to weather-related production losses,” SCIC said in a recent statement.

In Maier’s experience, if it costs $150 to seed an acre of land, with sustained drought conditions affecting potential crop insurance payments, some producers will get back only $50 from insurance come tax season.

That delay is something Kelly Bakanec, reeve of Fox Valley, says is putting additional strain on farmers looking to recoup losses and pay off debt when their crops fail.

Bakanec said while AgriStability and crop insurance through SCIC are helpful, they leave something to be desired after almost a decade of drought.

“Those are great programs, but they were developed for short-term drought,” he said. “They need to be overhauled.”

The payouts from crop insurance are calculated on a five-year average, tallying yield earnings each year and then excluding the highest and lowest earning years, said Bakanec.

A farmer dealing with drought and debt in August or September will have to wait until the coming tax season to see crop insurance money in their account, explained Bakanec, who would like to see that improved.

“It’s always a year behind,” he said. “It’s a complicated program and it’s a program that I would like to sit down with some people and maybe they can explain to me more how it works and I could explain to them more how I wished it did work.”

In its statement, the SCIC said it will continue to be there for producers experiencing dry conditions.

“Our government continues to listen to producers, stakeholders and industry associations to ensure we provide the support they need,” it said.

As reeve, Bakanec said it’s been “pretty hard” to meet with SCIC or the Ministry of Agriculture. He and many other leaders in the area are hopeful there are more meaningful conversations coming.

Too little, too late

Estevan and Swift Current had their fifth and 11th driest Junes on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). In the southwest, producers “experienced the most significant drought degradation this month, where less than 25 per cent of normal rainfall was reported,” noted an ECCC report.

Bakanec has farmed for the past 40 years and said he’s never seen sustained drought like this.

“This is our ninth consecutive year of drought,” he said on Monday. “Since the snow melted, we’ve got one inch, 2.4 tenths of rain. I’ve never, ever seen it so dry.”

He said the sparse rain his crops received on Monday was too little, too late for his inputs. Still, any moisture and anything to replenish some moisture in the soil is appreciated.

“It’s always good for next year. It’s money in the bank for next year,” he said. “With this crop insurance, for what we get paid for the shortfall, it’s going to break our backs.”

As drought persists in the province’s southwest, Tyler Case, an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said the area has historically been known to have a drier climate.

“With that being said, I think with climate change … you’re seeing more extreme weather,” said Case.

Finding more drought-resistant crops, changing farming practices and techniques and other considerations may need to be broached as producers look to continue farming in the region and as a greater variance in weather becomes the norm for the area.

Case said farmers will be on the front line of climate change in the prairies because their livelihoods will be affected first.

“You’ve got to look at weather trends,” he said. “Whether they like it, whether they know it or not, whether they’re on board with climate change or not, they will be some of the first and the most impacted.”

