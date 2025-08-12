Rain helps limit fire’s spread in Prince Albert National Park

Despite rain, conditions remain dry in the north



Daily Herald Staff

Southern parts of the Buhl Fire received between 15-20 ml or rain over the weekend, which helped keep fire behaviour low, Parks Canada reported on Monday.

High humidity also helped limit the fire’s spread. Rainfall was more scattered and fell in lower quantities further north.

Crews made good progress on the south and southeast perimeter of the 96,991 hectare fire, but Parks Canada said the area could quickly dry out, despite the weekend precipitation.

The changes were big enough for Saskatchewan Parks, Culture and Sport, Northern Municipal Services to terminate the evacuation order for the Resort Subdivision of Ramsey Bay and Ramsey Bay Campground. The order ended on Sunday after starting on July 24.



Type 1, 2, and 3 fires crews are fighting the blaze as of noon on Monday. Drivers travelling on Highway 2 north of Waskesiu may see fire activity from the road and experience poor visibility due to smoke.

SPSA fire crews, helicopters, and heavy machinery are working adjacent to the roadway.

Despite the rain, the fire ban north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River remains in effect. The SPSA reported on Monday that the rain had a minor impact on wildfires throughout the north.

“Although there were periods of rainfall in the north this past weekend, the heavier rainfall was located in the south,” reads the press release. “Large fuels such as logs, stumps and tree trunks remain prevalent in the north with the recent rainfall having only a minor impact.

“Given the current conditions, the fire ban will remain in place. Local conditions will continue to be monitored.”

As of Monday there are 87 active wildfires, 19 of which are listed as “protecting values.” Nine communities are under evacuation orders. The list includes the La Plonge Reserve, the Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation, the Northern Village of Pinehouse, and Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, among others.