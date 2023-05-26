The rain didn’t dampen the performance of high school track and field athletes on Thursday afternoon.

The 2023 North Central District Meet took place at Max Clunie Field despite the overcast conditions with showers throughout the day.

It was a successful day for athletes from both Carlton and St. Mary with each school having several qualifications for the provincial meet in Saskatoon next weekend.

Patricia Taylor, head coach of the Carlton Crusaders track team says she was thrilled to see athletes cheer for their teammates despite the less-than-ideal conditions.

“Overall, I’m really happy with all the performances of all our kids. We’ve had lots of personal bests despite this horrible weather, some records broken and an overall great atmosphere with the Carlton team. We see lots of kids that have stayed out in this terrible weather to cheer on their teammates. It’s just nice to see.”

Taylor says the season got off to a late start for the Crusaders, but she feel like the hard work individuals put in was shown in the district meet.

“It’s a weird season. We didn’t really get started until after Easter, just with the way that things landed and the other sports still happening before Easter, so it’s been a shorter season for us. But overall, we’ve had great commitment and great turnout for kids. I think it’s been a really great season.”

Several records were broken or challenged throughout the day.

Nathan Noble, a coach with the St. Mary Marauders track team says it was a treat to watch some of the top talent from around the district throughout the day.

“We have tons of great athletes from all over our area, all the way north, south, east and west. There’s good club track programs, there’s great athletes in our district, and it’s just a pleasure to watch some of these kids.”

Noble adds that St. Mary had several athletes qualify for provincials.

“St Mary has had a very successful day. We’ve got 25, 30 kids going on to provincials and it’s really exciting to see these kids get out. We have a really large number of Grade 9s and 10s coming out and they’re competing hard regardless of the weather, and it’s been really fun to watch.”

Results from the 2023 North Central District Meet are available online at paathletics.ca

