Rain brings short-term relief to Candle Lake, but fire threat remains

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

Recent rainfall has temporarily slowed the advance of the Shoe Lake Fire near Candle Lake, buying time for response efforts and easing some local anxiety. But officials say the threat still exists, and residents are being urged to stay prepared.

“The rain was appreciated, and it’s set the fire back right now,” said Brent Lutz, Chief Administrative Officer for the Resort Village of Candle Lake. “There are no spots in the fire, and as we understand it, the fire is not likely expected to start up again for two or three days, until conditions dry.”

Although the fire has stopped growing for the time being, it remains a looming presence. As of Monday, it was estimated to be about 10 kilometres away from the community.

“That’s roughly the same distance as before the weekend,” Lutz said. “It’s not moving at the moment, but the fire is smouldering in the forest, waiting for things to dry out. It’ll likely become active again, so yes, it still remains a threat.”

The voluntary evacuation advisory remains in place. Lutz said it was issued to ensure residents had time to leave safely while conditions allowed. For those who remain, officials are asking people to be ready in case the situation changes.

“Our primary concern is that people are safe,” he said. “We haven’t changed the evacuation order, and for those staying in the village, we continue to advise them to be prepared.”

Sprinkler-based structure protection, part of what officials call ‘values protection,’ has been completed in some high-risk areas, including Minowikaw and the Glendale subdivision. Lutz said that as of now, no additional sprinkler units are being placed directly within the community, but that could change depending on how the fire behaves late this week.

Meanwhile, municipal crews and volunteers are continuing fire-smarting efforts. That includes going door-to-door to remove flammable materials and help prepare properties in case the fire does reach the community.

“We’re focusing on clearing fuel from around buildings so they’re more likely to withstand a fire.” Lutz said. “We’re also expecting more assistance to arrive and start helping with that work.”

Candle Lake has more than 2,000 residential properties, and Lutz said crews are working through them one at a time.

While the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre remains a reception centre for evacuees, Lutz said most residents who’ve left are staying with friends or at second homes. The municipality has shared contact information for those who need help but is not tracking individual evacuees due to the voluntary nature of the order.

With more rain in the forecast this week, officials hope the pause in fire activity will last, but they are not taking any chances.

“If the fire does come back to life, it may even be further away than it was before.” Lutz said. “Furthermore, any delay to the fire threatening our community is more time for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to contain it and keep it from coming this way.”

Lutz thanked residents for remaining cautious and reminded them not to take unnecessary risks.

“Please don’t try to protect your home yourself,” he said. “Our teams are here to make sure your property is as protected as possible. Let us do the work.”