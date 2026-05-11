Raiders welcome new additions following WHL Prospects Draft

Caleb Mozell will be staying close to home when he starts his WHL career and he wouldn’t have it any other way.



The 5’9, 160 pound centreman put up 27 points in 13 games with the Saskatoon U15 AA Outlaws last season. That was good enough for the Prince Albert Raiders, who selected him with their first pick in the draft.



“I was super pumped,” said Mozell, who also chipped in four points in two playoff games. “It’s good that it’s close to home so I can come back and travel. I’ve heard great things about the organization. Obviously they’re making a playoff push right now.”



The Raiders were without a first or second round selection this year. That made Mozell, who 60th overall, their first selection.



The Saskatoon product said he’s happy to play close to home, where family and friends can come watch him play. He’s also eager to develop his skill.



While his offensive stats stand out, Mozell said he tries to be a two-way centreman who can play in all situations.



“(I) like to play hard in corners, get on the fore-check,” he said. “(I’m) also really reliable in the d-zone.”



Mozell was one of three Saskatchewan players the Raiders picked in this week’s draft. Lanigan’s Sam Brenner (fourth round, 85th overall) and Nokomis’ Maguire Hendry (sixth round, 126th overall) are both now in the Raider prospect pool.



Like Mozell, Brenner said he’s excited to join the Raiders and stay close to home.



“I was pretty pumped,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play in the WHL and obviously PA’s such a great place. It’s close to home for me, so I was very, very excited.



“It’s not too far away,” he added. “It’s not like Alberta. My parents can always drive out two-ish hours to come watch me play if I ever get there, and my grandparents are always around.”



Brenner put up 67 points in 27 games with the Humboldt U15 AA Broncos this past season. The 5’9, 150 pound centreman also tries to be a two-way player.



“I try to model my game after (Dallas Stars centre) Wyatt Johnston,” Brenner said. “He’s a good 200 foot guy. He can be used in all situations.”



Brenner was the third play the Raiders selected in the 2026 Prospects Draft. The second has a bit further to travel.



Noah Carignan, a 5’5 centre from Langley, B.C., has never been to Prince Albert. However, he’s eager to visit after the Raiders selected him in the third round, 68th overall.



“I was pretty surprised, but honestly I was really excited,” Carignan said.



Carignan said he’s been to Saskatchewan before, mostly in the Regina area. However, he’s seen how successful the Raiders have been this year, and that has him eager to join the organization.



“I’ve been following (the playoffs) a little bit. Seeing how you guys have honestly had a really good year, it’s pretty cool to look up to.”



Carignan said he tries to be a high IQ player who can put the puck in the net. He had 78 points in 30 games with the Fraser Valley U15 AAA Thunderbirds this season, plus another 15 points in six playoff games.



Of the 10 players the Prince Albert Raiders selected, five are centres and four are defenceman. The other, St. Albert product Kai Richards, is listed as a right winger.



Raider draft selections



(Round.Overall – Name, position, hometown)



3.60 – Caleb Mozell, C, Saskatoon, Sask.

3.68 – Noah Carignan, C, Langley, B.C.

4.85 – Sam Brenner, C, Lanigan, Sask.

4.90 – Nolan Scott, LD, Anchorage, Alaska

5.114 – Logan Chang, RD, Burnaby, B.C.

6.126 – Maguire Hendry, LD, Nokomis, Sask.

6.137 – Alex Boldt, C, White Bear Lake, Minnesota

8.183 – James Tucker, RD, Eden Prairie, Minnesota

10.229 – Brooks Carlson, C, Anchorage, Alaska

11.252 – Kai Richards, RW, St. Albert, Alta.