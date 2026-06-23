Raiders to open preseason against Blades

The WHL officially announced the preseason schedule and the Prince Albert Raiders will have a familiar foe off the hop.

Prince Albert will take on the Saskatoon Blades on Tuesday, Sept. 1 which is a 1 p.m. puck drop at SaskTel Centre.

The Raiders will have two contests at the Art Hauser Centre against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, Sept. 4 and against Saskatoon on Thursday, Sept. 10

The Raiders and Blades will also play a game in Warman on Saturday, Sept. 5

The 2026-27 WHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced sometime next week.