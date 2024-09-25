Raiders to host Brandon, travel to Swift Current

After capturing three of a possible four points on opening weekend, the Prince Albert Raiders (1-0-1-0) are looking to continue their strong start when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (2-0-0-0) on Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says the Raiders will have to play well in their own end against a talented Brandon team.

“They’re a very good offensive core. They’ve got four lines that are deep and that are skilled and they play the game the right way. They’ve been scoring goals so the biggest thing for us is that we got to be able to minimize their opportunities, stay disciplined and not give them the power play because their skill can hurt you.”

On opening weekend, the Raiders allowed four power play goals on nine opportunities against Regina and Moose Jaw. The Wheat Kings registered three power play goals on eight chances in two games to begin their season.

Truitt says the Raiders are putting an emphasis on special teams ahead of the weekend, with both on ice and video work.

“We’re doing a lot of awareness stuff for video and things and obviously we take it onto the ice as well. With a group that you’re introducing, it’s not a totally different concept but it’s just gonna take some time for those guys to recognize lanes and show how important shot blocking is and things like that. It’s a little bit of work in progress but we do a lot of video work on it which is good.”

The Wheat Kings are led offensively by draft eligible forward Roger McQueen who recorded six points on opening weekend, including four goals against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday. He was also named the Player of the Week in the WHL.

Raiders travel to Swift Current Saturday

It wasn’t the ideal start to the season for the Swift Current Broncos (0-2-0-0) after dropping both matchups with the Saskatoon Blades, but the Prince Albert Raiders aren’t taking them lightly heading into their first meeting of the season on Saturday night.

Truitt says Prince Albert will need to play a strong road game if they want to earn the two points.

“They’re a tough team to play at home in their own barn for sure. They are a tenacious group, it’s a group that works hard, and they work pucks low in the offensive zone. They’re hard on pucks too, and great goaltending. I don’t put a lot of stock in the 0-2 start for them. They’re a good club and they play with good pace.”

After making several deals at the trade deadline last season, including acquiring Conor Geekie from the Wenatchee Wild, the Broncos feature several new faces in their lineup in 2024-25.

Against a younger team, Truitt says the Raiders will need to work downhill into the offensive zone by making good passes.

“We got to put our pace up with our puck movement. We’ve got to be in good spots to move pucks into guys’ hands and use our speed. The puck movement and just getting the pace up through that passing is going to be key for us. That’s the difference between having to break out a puck again or having to regroup again. You get it smooth through the neutral zone to use our speed, which is important.”

News and Notes

Tomas Mrsic, Norwin Panocha and Lukas Dragicevic have all been re-assigned to the Raiders from their respective NHL clubs. The only player still at a pro camp for the Raiders is Krzysztof Macias who is attending an AHL training camp with the Charlotte Checkers.

Puck drops between the Raiders and Wheat Kings at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

