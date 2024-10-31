Raiders take home two points with road win in Regina

A strong second and third period was just what the doctor ordered for the Prince Albert Raiders as they downed the Regina Pats 5-1 at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday night.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says Prince Albert was getting good efforts from all over the lineup.

“I like the contributions from a lot of people. Tyrone Sobry was up front out of position. He scores for us, but they had some really good shifts. Him and (Jonah) Sivertson and (Dayce) Derkatch really had some positive shifts for us. Hilty (Max Hildebrand) was obviously Hilty. He kept us in there when we needed it. (Brock) Cripps I thought was outstanding. I thought he won a lot of little battles and kept the game simple. Tremendous poise and made some plays out of our zone. I think that’s a special player for sure. I liked a lot of guys here tonight for a lot of different reasons. The guys that grinded it out, they did their jobs.”

The fourth line would strike for Prince Albert to open the scoring at the 6:34 mark of the second period. Tyrone Sobry, a defenceman by trade, playing left wing on the night would strike for his second goal of the season. Doogan Pederson and Lukas Dragicevic assisted on the play.

Ethan Bibeau would pick up his fourth goal of the season at the 18:34 mark to double the Raider lead. Niall Crocker and Pederson provided the helpers.

Tanner Howe would pull Regina within one at the 19:29 mark with his second goal of the season. Braxton Whitehead and Tye Spencer assisted on the play.

The second period has caused issues for the Raiders all season long. Truitt says the Raiders were able to keep to play an effective period and play to their strengths.

“We knew we were in a tight game at 0-0 after one. It’s just a matter of trying to simplify our game, not get too fancy, because that’s what we talked about. Against Seattle, I thought we slowed things down. I thought that we didn’t make easy plays and kind of cost us with some turnovers. Even though that happened a little bit tonight, I thought our guys responded real well in the second period and they felt good about that 2-1 second period. The third opened things up, but I really thought it was a concentrated effort by everybody for the three 20 minute segments.”

A power play goal from Niall Crocker would restore the two goal lead for Prince Albert with his sixth goal of the campaign. Dragicevic and Aiden Oiring were credited with assists.

After a slashing call against Pats captain Tanner Howe, the Raider power play would strike for the second time in the period. A wrist shot from Tomas Mrsic would sneak through traffic for his seventh goal of the season at the 14:58 mark of the final period. Oiring and Krzysztof Macias assisted on the play.

Just 17 seconds later, Brayden Dube would be sprung on a 2-on-1 and the 19-year-old forward would make no mistake burying his fourth goal of the campaign. Justice Christensen had the lone assist.

Max Hildebrand made 32 saves for the Raiders in the win. Kelton Pyne made 30 stops for the Pats.

The Raiders return to action on Saturday night when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Around The WHL

Medicine Hat forged a comeback from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 in a shootout.

A strong first period lifted the Lethbridge Hurricanes past the Swift Broncos 3-1.

