Raiders stun Wheat Kings with third period comeback, overtime win

The Prince Albert Raiders only led once all night in Brandon, but it was the only one that mattered.

Prince Albert erased a three goal third period deficit to capture a 5-4 overtime win over the Wheat Kings on Saturday night.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says he thought that Prince Albert got better as the game went along.

“I think it started in the second period. I thought that we battled harder in the second period. We started to get a little bit more traction in the second. We talked about it between periods and talked about just staying with it and we improved on our first period and we want to improve on our third period. They really dug in and we won some battles and got some good looks. momentum turned our way and lots of guys contributed. Dube had a great game and Hilty (Max Hildebrand) held us there in the first period when he had to make a few good saves. I think it was great to see the kids kind of contributed with energy and in offensive zone time again.”

Marcus Nguyen would open the scoring 4:24 into the first period with his ninth goal of the campaign. Nolan Flamand would have the lone assist.

Caleb Hadland would double the Brandon lead with his fifth goal of the season at the 17:50 mark. Charlie Elick and Dylan Ronald assisted on the goal.

A power play goal from Dominik Petr would extend the Brandon lead to three at the 12:18 mark. Max Hildebrand made the initial stop and looked for the puck to his right. The puck fell to his left hand side where Petr jumped all over it for his third of the season. Luke Shipley and Nolan Flamand assisted on the play.

Brandon would lead the shots 29-16 after the second period.

Brayden Dube would break through on the scoreboard for the Raiders with his sixth goal of the season at the 6:24 mark of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Ethan Eski. Lukas Dragicevic assisted on the play.

Just over thirty seconds later, Dube would strike again to cut the Brandon lead to just one. Dragicevic and Mrsic provided the helpers.

At the 8:32 mark, Dayce Derkatch would put home a loose puck for his first career WHL goal to tie the game, coming unassisted.

Derkatch is with the Raiders on an affiliate player basis and played four games in five days last weekend with Prince Albert and his club team, the Regina Pat Canadians.

Truitt says Derkatch is making the most of his opportunities and plays a lot bigger then his 5’8 frame would indicate.

“You work so hard to be a part of the team and when you get called up, you want to contribute and he certainly did that. He’s a hard worker, a passionate player for a smaller type player but sure plays big and contributes and certainly did that tonight.”

Petr would restore the Wheat King lead at the 13:42 mark with his fourth goal of the season. Quinn Mantei provided the lone assist.

A redirection in front from Niall Crocker would tie the game at the 18:44 mark as the longest tenured Raider would redirect a Justice Christensen point shot past Eskit for his eighth goal of the season.

Justice Christensen would be the overtime hero for the Raiders as the captain would bat home a puck out of mid-air for his third marker of the season. Krzysztof Macias and Dube assisted on the play.

Truitt says the win was a team effort and the Raiders wouldn’t quit despite the three goal deficit after forty minutes.

“I think it certainly changes the mood a little bit, we still have to remember what got us to this victory tonight was a lot of hard work and we had to battle and grind things out. Three different periods for sure. Our character comes through, but every game is a new challenge and it’s an opportunity for us to get better and better. I’m certainly happy for the guys. They worked hard for this and they got rewarded. They never quit. We try to play 60 plus if we have to and whittled our way back. Our guys willed themselves back into this game tonight.”

The Raiders return to action next Friday when Terrell Goldsmith, Grady Martin and the Tri-City Americans visit the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.