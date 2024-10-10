Raiders shutout by Spokane

The Spokane Chiefs started out their Eastern Division road swing with a 2-0 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Wednesday night.

Prince Albert couldn’t solve Dawson Cowan, who made 27 saves on the evening for the shutout win. The Raiders had several opportunities to score, including a five minute power play in the first period after Saige Weinstein was given a game misconduct after a cross check to Oli Chenier.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says Prince Albert didn’t do a good enough job of finding second chances.

“We generated quite a bit and we couldn’t fight for those second opportunities. We couldn’t get there. They blocked us out pretty well, but we’re shooting the puck. Sometimes we blocked it. Sometimes they blocked it. But we got to find that second opportunity.”

It took until the 15:52 mark of the second period for the Chiefs to open the scoring as Brody Gillespie would strike for his second WHL goal. Ossie McIntyre and Brayden Crampton picked up the helpers.

The Chiefs would ice the game late with an empty net goal from Owen Martin.

Max Hildebrand was outstanding for the Raiders making 44 saves on 45 shots faced in the contest.

Truitt says Hildebrand has surpassed expectations so far this season.

“We talk about him all the time and he’s been our pillar and everything. You get spoiled by him because he has to come up with big saves a lot. We got to help him out a lot better. He certainly is the guy that keeps the same games right now.”

The Raiders return to action on Saturday night when they travel to take on the Prince George Cougars. Puck drops at 7 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

Around The WHL

Harrison Meneghin picked up his first shutout as a Medicine Hat Tiger in a 3-0 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

The Everett Silvertips continued to stay perfect on their Eastern Division road trip downing the Regina Pats 5-1 at the Brandt Centre.

Swift Current skated to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen, despite being outshot 31-16.

