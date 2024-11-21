Raiders salvage point, fall to Medicine Hat in overtime

Despite a herculean effort from Max Hildebrand, the Prince Albert Raiders couldn’t quite topple the Medicine Hat Tigers falling 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Raider assistant coach Conor Yawney says he liked how the Raiders stuck with it through the full sixty minutes.

“We felt like we deserved two (points), but we were fortunate to get the one. We just stuck with it and that’s good on them. They didn’t change the game plan. They didn’t get panicked or frustrated. We just kept chipping away and eventually we got our break.”

Liam Ruck would open the scoring 7:32 into the first period with his fourth goal of the campaign. His twin brother Markus and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll provided the helpers.

Prince Albert would respond on the power play at the 18:01 mark as Aiden Oiring would strike for his eighth goal of the season picking up a loose puck and firing it past Harrison Meneghin. Niall Crocker assisted on the play.

After the play, Meneghin left the game with injury and was replaced by Jordan Switzer. Meneghin did not leave under his own power.

After neither side found twine in the second period, the Tigers would take the lead at the 12:14 mark of the third period.

Just after the Raiders successfully killed a penalty, Gavin McKenna would score from below the goal line on a shot that banked off of Hildebrand and in for his 15th tally of the season. Bryce Pickford and Ryder Ritchie assisted on the play.

Krzysztof Macias would tie the game at the 18:36 mark with his fifth goal of the campaign. Niall Crocker and Harrison Lodewyk provided the assists.

Hunter St. Martin would be the overtime hero for the black and orange with his 18th goal of the season 1:18 into the extra frame. Gavin McKenna would strip the puck from Tomas Mrsic in the offensive zone and feed St. Martin for the winner.

Max Hildebrand made 52 stops for the Raiders in the contest, including several highlight reel stops.

“We rely on him, he made some big stops tonight.” Yawney said. “He kept us in it and that’s what we need him to do and that’s what he expects out of himself as well.”

Jordan Switzer made 14 saves in relief of Meneghin to earn the win.

The Raiders return to action on Saturday night when they host the Regina Pats. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

