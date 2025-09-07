Raiders pile up the goals for first pre-season win

The Prince Albert Raiders opened up a big first period lead and cruised to victory for their first win of the 2025 WHL exhibition season on Friday.

The Raiders scored three goals in the first period, three more in the second, and one in the third on route to a 7-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades in the third straight pre-season meeting between the two teams.

After the game, Raiders coach Ryan McDonald said he was impressed with the team’s commitment to the small details.

“We were relentless on the puck, we had some great faceoff detail and we played north all night,” McDonald said. “It led to a lot of success for us and we were able to play in their end more than we played in our end.”

Goaltenders Dimitri Fortin and Steele Bass combined to stop 17 Saskatoon shots to earn the win. Ryley Budd and Ethan McCallum combined to make 34 saves for the Blades. The Raiders outshot the Blades 41-18, and went one for two on the powerplay.

“For us, it’s all about the details,” McDonald said. “Every day, win the day. Our guys come to work. Every single day they come ready to learn, ready to put their work boots on, get on the ice.

“Whether it’s on the ice or in the video room, they’re ready and willing to work every single day. For us, it’s that win-the-day mentality and we did a good job today.”

The Raiders received contributions from six different goal scorers, including captain Justice Christensen who scored twice. But it was 2024 second overall pick Brock Cripps who led the way, scoring a goal and adding three assists.

“I think our team played pretty well,” the Victoria, B.C. product said afterwards. “We were on the forecheck a lot, pounded them, kept them in their own zone, just moved pucks fast and played simple. It was a good game.”

Cripps’ goal with just under six minutes to play in the first stood up as the game winner. He also assisted on goals by Riley Boychuk and Conner Howe in the second, and on Christensen’ second of the night midway through the third.

Cripps said he’s focused on moving the puck and generating offence this pre-season. He credited the Raider veterans for helping him thrive in camp.

“A lot of the older guys have been really helping me out, showing me how to do stuff and where to go,” he said. “It’s been great. Training camp has been fun.”

Cripps dressed for four regular season games with Prince Albert last year, registering an assist. He spent the rest of the season with the St. George’s U18 Prep squad in the CSSHL, tallying seven goals and 39 assists in 30 games as a defenceman.

He said playing against WHLers has forced him to speed up his decision-making.

“(It’s) just faster,” he said. “It’s moving the puck quicker and thinking faster. You don’t have as much time as you think you do, and the physicality too. It’s just bigger guys out there.”

Saskatoon 3 Prince Albert 2 (OT)

Tyler Parr’s goal with one minute to play in overtime propelled the Saskatoon Blades to their third pre-season win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday.

The two teams met at the Home Centre Communiplex in Warman, where Prince Albert led 2-1 in the last minute before Dominik Petr tied the game with 17 seconds remaining.

Jonah Sivertson and Hubert Clarke scored for Prince Albert, while Michal Orsulak and Steele Bass combined to stop 36 Saskatoon shots.

Rowan Calvert had the other goal for the Blades, while Taye Timmerman and Evan Gardner combined to make 27 saves for the win.

This was the last of four exhibition games between the two teams. The next time they meet will be opening night at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert.

The Raiders have two more pre-season games left. They travel to Yorkton to face the Regina Pats at Westland Arena on Thursday, Sept. 11. The two teams then meet again at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday, Sept. 13. Puck drop is 6 p.m.