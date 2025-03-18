Raiders pick up important two points with win over Oil Kings

A gutsy third period was the difference for the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night in a 4-1 road victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings at Roger’s Place on Saturday night.

“Edmonton’s a team that comes hard and they’re straight lines and they like to push the pace with and without the puck. Our breakouts, when we continue to bump and make quick efficient plays, we had successful exits and allowed us to put them on their heels. The third period, you’ve got to talk about the PK, just what a gutsy effort by the guys to block shots, win races, have good blue line stands and good sticks. You just can’t say much more about that.”

The Raiders killed off four Oil King penalties in the final frame and held Edmonton to one for six on the man advantage

The lone goal of the first period would go the way of the Raiders as Riley Boychuk would score his 14th goal of the season coming on a 2-on-1. With an Edmonton defender coming hard on the backcheck, Ty Meunier feathered a pass across to Boychuk who made no mistake.

Strong work on the forecheck would lead to the Raiders doubling their lead at the 4:36 mark of the second period. St. Louis Blues prospect Tomas Mrsic would pick the pocket of an Edmonton defender below the goal line and Mrsic would connect with Brayden Dube who fired home his 29th goal of the season.

Another 2-on-1 would lead to the Raiders extending their lead to three at the 18:52 mark of the second period. Daxon Rudolph would keep it himself and beat Alex Worthington clean with a wrist shot for his sixth goal of the season coming unassisted.

All three 16-year-old players on the Raiders tallied at least a point in the win. McDonald says the young players have been keys to the Prince Albert success all season.

(They’ve been) just fantastic, the way they possess the puck, making plays, they get the first one and that’s what gets us going, so they’ve done a great job for us.”

Edmonton would strike on a 4-on-3 power play later in the period. With just under 12 seconds to go in the frame, Gracyn Sawchyn would hold a clear attempt by the Raiders in at the left point and the Florida Panthers prospect would connect with Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Miroslav Holinka who redirected the puck over an outstretched Hildebrand for his 17th goal of the season.

That would be as close as the Oil Kings would get as Max Hildebrand would make 32 saves to earn the victory in net. Alex Worthington made 12 saves for Edmonton.

Prince Albert returns to action on Tuesday night when they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca