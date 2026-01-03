Raiders open New Year by thumping Regina 9-2

The New Year hasn’t slowed the Prince Albert Raiders down.

While the average resident might be feeling the effects of too much turkey and Christmas pudding, the Prince Albert Raiders appear unaffected by the lengthy Christmas layoff.

They’ve won three in a row since returning to action on Dec. 27. On Friday, they cemented their spot atop the WHL’s East Division by battering the Regina Pats 9-2 at the Art Hauser Centre.

“I think we stuck to our game plan that Macker (head coach Ryan McDonald) set out for us,” said forward Jonah Sivertson, who led all Raiders with four points on the night. “I thought we got pucks deep, we got shots on their goalie early, and we just stuck to the game plan.”

The Raiders spotted Regina the opening goal 4:26 into the first period, but roared back with four unanswered goals before the first intermission.

Zach Moore put the Pats up 1-0 on the power play, but goals from Maddix McCagherty, Owen Corkish, Aiden Oiring, and Brayden Dube gave the Raiders and a 4-1 lead after 20.

“We kept it simple after the first (Regina) goal,” Dube said afterward. “Playing fast and north, that’s our game. When we start trying to do fancy stuff, it doesn’t go our way. When we play simple and fast, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Although the Raiders sit near the bottom of the WHL’s Eastern Conference, they’ve had some impressive near-comebacks against Prince Albert this season.

During the first meeting between the two clubs on Sept. 26, the Raiders went up 4-0 before Regina rallied to make it a one goal game in a contest Prince Albert would go on to win 6-4. On Oct. 17, the Raiders had a 5-1 third period lead, only four Regina to storm back and score four times in the third period, forcing Prince Albert to eke out a 6-5 win.

Friday’s game seemed set to follow a similar pattern when Pats forward Jace Egland picked up a loose puck that bounced off a linesman out to centre ice. Egland roared in on a breakaway and made a nice deke on Raiders netminder Dimitri Fortin before sliding the puck into the net.

Egland’s shorthanded tally made it 4-2, and could have sent the Raiders reeling. Instead, Dube restored the three goal lead with his second of the night less than a minute later. From that point on, the Raiders were home free.

“It was huge,” head coach Ryan McDonald said when asked about Dube’s second period goal. “They pushed on that PP and come down and get a shorty. The other unit goes out and they get a big-time goal for us in a timely manner.”

“We said, ‘just keep it simple and play our game,” Dube added. “Play north. That’s when we’re at our best, when we’re playing fast and north.”

The Raiders came out flying to start the third period, outshooting the Pats 16-8 and scoring four more goals to ensure there would be not repeat like the first two meetings of the season.

Sivertson set the tone by sneaking in behind the Pats defence for a breakaway in the opening minute, and although Regina starter Matthew Hutchison made the save, the pressure was clearly on.

Sivertson scored just 3:55 into the third period, making it 6-2. Max Heise, Justice Christensen, and Riley Boychuk all followed. The trio combined for three goals in less than two minutes midway through the period.

“I think we were a little sloppy there in the second,” Sivertson said. “We just talked as a team and said we needed to be better and then we just kept it simple and played our game.”

Fans who stayed until the end saw a tempers flare, but few fights. The lone 10-minute misconduct went to Regina defenceman Matt Paranych, who was sent off following an altercation that saw fellow Pat Taylor Tabashniuk and Raider forwards Riley Boychuk and Brandon Gorzynski sent off for roughing.

The Pats won’t have to wait long for a chance at revenge. The two teams meet again on Saturday at the Brandt Centre in Regina. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

“Quick turnaround,” Sivertson said when asked about Saturday’s rematch. “I think you’ve got to get a good recovery in, and just play our game. Not be to complex. Just be simple and play the right way.”

News and Notes:

• Raiders captain Justice Christensen gave the game-day production crew plenty of options when selecting the Hit of the Night. Christensen floored Pats forward Connor Bear just inside the Prince Albert blueline midway through the second, then crunched Keets Fawcett with another open ice check at the blueline partway through the third. The selection committee chose the former.

• In total, eight players had multi-point nights. Max Heise had a goal and an assist, as did Owen Corkish and Maddix McCagherty. Benett Kelly and Daxon Rudolph both had a pair of assists. Brayden Dube had a pair of goals, Riley Boychuk had a goal and two assists, and Jonah Sivertson had a goal and three assists.

• Dimitri Fortin stopped 23 shots to earn his 13th win of the season. That puts him eighth among all WHL goaltenders.

• It was a long night for Matthew Hutchison in the Regina Pat goal. The Nanaimo, B.C. product played all 60 minutes of Friday’s contest, stopping 26 shots in the process.

• The Raiders have scored 24 goals in three games since returning from their Christmas break.

• Friday’s game had an announced attendance of 2,626.