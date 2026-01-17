Raiders open mini-road trip with 3-1 win over Lethbridge

The Prince Albert Raiders got all the scoring they needed in the first 20 minutes of their 3-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday.

Jonah Sivertson and Alisher Sarkenov both struck in the opening period, and Brandon Gorzynski added some insurance in the third as the Raiders won their second in a row.

Kyle Heger had the loan goal for the Hurricanes, who have now lost six straight games. Steele Bass made 18 stops for the Raiders to earn the win, while Koen Cleaver made 26 saves in the Lethbridge goal.

The Raiders dominated the opening period, firing 10 shots on Cleaver before the Hurricanes had one on Bass.

Sivertson opened the scoring roughly five minutes inwith a wrist shot from the face-off circle that snuck past Cleaver and rolled into the net.

Sarkenove made it 2-0 with a perfectly placed wrist shot over Cleaver’s shoulder. Prince Albert outshot Lethbridge 14-5 in the opening frame.

The Hurricanes rebounded for a much better second period. They carried the play for most of the middle frame and outshot the Raiders 8-4.

Those efforts continued into the third period. The Hurricanes were rewarded for their pressure exactly one minute in when Heger hammered a one-timer past Bass on the power play to make it 2-1.

The celebration was short-lived. Gorzynski responded with his 18th of the season 1:11 later when he grabbed a loose puck off a face-off, fired a shot on goal, then scored on his own rebound to make it 3-1.

The Raiders are back on the ice Saturday when they face the Eastern Conference leading Medicine Hat Tigers. The Tigers maintained their three point lead on the Raiders for first in the east by beating the Edmonton Oil Kings 7-3 on Friday for their 19th straight win.

Puck drop is 8 p.m. CST.