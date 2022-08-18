Raiders netminder Chaika makes the most of off-season in Canada

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald Staff

It was a bit of a different offseason than usual for Prince Albert Raiders’ goaltender Tikhon Chaika.

The Belarusian netminder spent the offseason with a billet family in Calgary rather then returning home to Minsk. Chaika said he enjoyed the summer but missed the opportunity to see his family.

“It was tough to be honest. I was in Calgary for three months. I found some great billets, so it was kind of easy to live in. It’s tough to not see my parents for the whole year.”

Last season was Chaika’s first experience playing North American hockey. The Minsk, Belarus backstop posted a .904 save percentage and a 2.79 goals against average in 51 games and saw himself become the number one goaltender for the Raiders’ by the end of the season. Chaika says he worked hard to improve his game this offseason.

“I tried to improve everything. Of course, my compete (level), be faster on the ice but most of all I was just working in the gym for my speed and my flexibility.”

Chaika’s offseason was spent doing more than just improving his game. The Raider goaltender appeared as a guest coach in several minor hockey camps. That includes the NorSask Hockey Development Camp currently running at the Art Hauser Centre, where he joined fellow Belorussian Import Vladislav Shilo in helping out.

Chaika says he enjoyed the experience of getting to coach and give back to the Prince Albert hockey community.

“This was really awesome. It’s always an honor to be a coach, it’s a new experience for me. I always welcome to give some experience for younger goalies, especially from PA.”

Training camp for the Prince Albert Raiders’ opens on September 1st. The first Raiders’ preseason game at the Art Hauser Centre is September 9th when the Regina Pats roll into town.