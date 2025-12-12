Raiders Man and Orsulak eager for World Junior action

The Prince Albert Raiders’ loss is Czechia’s gain.

The Raiders will be without the services of goaltender Michal Orsulak and defenceman Matyas Man for the foreseeable future after both players were named to Czechia’s preliminary World Junior squad earlier this month.

The duo left Prince Albert on Thursday for the Czech training camp in Bemidji, Minn.

“I was so happy to see my name on the roster,” Man said prior to Raider practice on Tuesday. “Now it’s just on me to make the team, just to play good.”

The Czechs invited 27 players to their World Junior camp, but can only carry 26 for the actual tournament. Man is one of nine defenceman on the roster. It’s a deep corps that includes NHL prospects Vashek Blanar (Boston), Jakub Fibigr (Seattle), Adam Jiricek (St. Louis), Radim Mrtka (Buffalo), and Max Psenicka (Utah).

“I’m really happy and I’m really thankful … for the opportunity,” said Man, who has a goal and three assists in 25 games with Prince Albert this season. “I think I need to play the same way as I’m playing here. Just be tough, play hard, (and) be hard to play against. I think that’s my job.”

Orsulak is one of three goaltenders in a crowded Czech crease, and it’s unclear who will be the starter. Nashville Predators prospect Jakub Milota, the back-up on last year’s Czech World Junior team, was injured in mid-October. He’s back in action now for the QMJHL’s Blainville-Broisbriand Armada, but has only played three games.

The other goaltender, Matyas Marik, has shone with HC Motor Ceske Budejovice in the Czechia U20 league. In 20 games, he has a 1.43 GAAA and a .955 save percentage.

Orsulak has been no slouch in the Raider crease. As of Wednesday, he leads all WHL goalies with a 2.34 GAA and is tied with three other goaltenders, including potential Team Canada starter Joshua Ravensbergen of the Prince George Cougars, for the league lead in shut-outs. Orsulak also sits fifth among all WHL goalies in save percentage at .908.

Orsulak represented Czechia at the 2025 U18 World Junior Championship, but was unhappy with his play. He credits his time with the Raiders for helping him get back on track.

“Last tournament, the Under-18s, I had a bad tournament,” Orsulak said on Tuesday. “In the summer, if I don’t go here (Prince Albert), I don’t think make it to Under-20s now. Here in PA like this, (there are) good staff, good coaches, good guys.”

The Czechs take on Latvia (Dec. 19) and Slovakia (Dec. 23) in exhibition play before opening the tournament on Boxing Day against Canada.

Man expects facing Team Canada to be a surreal experience.

“I think it’s going to be one of the hardest matches of my life,” he said. “I see the roster and it’s a really good roster. I think it’s going to be a tough match. We need to make sure that we … don’t let them have too many good opportunities.”

The Czechs enter the tournament looking for a fourth straight trip to the podium after winning silver in 2023, and bronze in 2024 and 2025. Orsulak said he’s confident this year’s team can be successful, but they’ll need focus and discipline to do it.



“If we play as a team—a whole team—we can beat every (country),” he said.

The Raiders will be without the services of both players when they take on the Swift Current Broncos in Swift Current on Friday. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

News and Notes:

• The Raiders have recalled 2008-born goaltender Steele Bass from the SJHL’s Battlefords North Stars while Orsulak is away at the World Juniors. Bass won his only start with the Raiders back on Sept. 26 against the Regina Pats. He has a 3.00 GAA and a .924 save percentage in nine games with the North Stars this season.

• Defenceman Daxon Rudolph will represent the Eastern Conference at the inaugural WHL Prospects Game on Feb. 18. The game will feature the league’s top draft prospects in a one-game showcase at the Langley Events Centre, home of the Vancouver Giants. Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck is the only other confirmed member of Team East. The rest of the roster will be unveiled in the lead-up to the game. This is the first time the WHL has hosted an event of this kind since 2000, when Kelowna hosted the WHL All-Star Game.